Garden: Hot weather gardening

By Melody Fitzgerald
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Every year we see the stress that comes from our Texas hot weather. It can be hard to know how to handle the heat problems this presents for our landscape. Here are some suggestions that are important when dealing with hot, dry weather. First of all, it is important to...

wacotrib.com
#Hot Weather#Garden Plants#Flowers#Spanish
Animalsdengarden.com

How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush (Summer Lilac)

Dorothy is a Master Gardener, former newspaper reporter, and the author of several books. Michael is a landscape/nature photographer in NM. Attract Butterflies and Hummingbirds With a Butterfly Bush. The butterfly bush, aka summer lilac, is a gorgeous (although sometimes invasive—see below), fast-growing, deciduous shrub with hundreds of blossoms that...
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow Brown-Eyed Susan

The brown-eyed susan, a member of the aster family, is a prolific late summer wildflower loved by pollinators. Its botanical name is Rudbeckia triloba, referring to the three sections of its leafy stems, and it is sometimes confused with the more common black-eyed susan. There are a few differences between them: brown-eyed susans flower a bit later and bloom for a longer period of time, grow much taller (up to 5 feet), and have smaller blooms than black-eyed susans. Black-eyed susans, on the other hand, form clumps with stems and flowers growing from the center, have many branches, and have a bushier appearance. The flowers themselves also have a slightly more rounded petal edge. These reliable plants often bloom in profusion, creating a very showy display.
Gardeninggoldcountrymedia.com

Master Gardener: Beautiful dahlias in your garden and for arrangements

The dahlia is the national flower of Mexico. It was discovered by the mighty Aztecs. They were originally grown as a food crop – the tubers taste like a cross between a carrot, celery and potatoes. Few but kitchen garden enthusiasts would consider using them for food. Instead, it is one of the top 10 most beautiful flowers in the United States. It is beautiful in the garden; it is beautiful in flower arrangements. The good news is it’s easy to grow and needs just a bit of care to maintain.
GardeningApartment Therapy

18 Things You Can Plant in June, Whether You Have a Tiny Patio or a Huge Garden

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With Memorial Day behind us, it’s basically official: It’s summertime! While the start of summer isn’t technically until June 20, long, hot, sunny days are near (if not in your zone already). That means it’s prime time for heat-loving plants of all kinds.
Animalsalmanac.com

Butterfly Gardening

Though we don’t recall seeing any adult monarchs flitting through the garden, they must have visited long enough to deposit some eggs. We have seen plenty of tiger swallowtails and always grow extra dill for the larvae of the black swallowtails to eat. These big black and green striped caterpillars...
Gardeninggreatparks.org

The Vertical Garden

When I think of a garden, I think of a plot of land set aside for plants of whatever type of your choosing (although not always in the case of weeds). You think of bending down to sniff a rose, or stooping over to pick the dark green zucchini with the morning dew still glistening on it. Perhaps kneeling in a row of carrots makes you happy.
Walnut Creek, CAMercury News

Gardening classes at ‘Our Garden’ in Walnut Creek return

Free gardening classes resume Wednesday, June 16, at Our Garden, the demonstration garden founded by the Bay Area News Group and managed by the Contra Costa Master Gardeners. Last year’s class schedule was canceled by the pandemic and stay-at-home mandates, although master gardeners continued to grow produce and tend the garden at Shadelands Drive and Wiget Lane in Walnut Creek. Fruits and vegetables grown at the garden are donated to the Monument Crisis Center in Concord.
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: All a buzz in the garden

“The hum of the bees is the voice of the garden.”—Elizabeth Lawrence. June has arrived and it has been hot. I am scrambling to get the last of my plants in the ground, but the heat has made it just about intolerable to be out there very long. I have been watering everything I recently planted every day and it usually takes more than an hour. I usually enjoy watering but not when I still have plants to get in the ground and other garden maintenance that I would like to work on. I shouldn’t complain – I’ve gotten a chance to really enjoy seeing my many bearded irises and the numerous pollinators that are visiting my yard. I have seen lots of yellow swallowtail butterflies, several monarchs, hummingbirds, and many different bees. The pollinators love my flowering ninebark, late blooming lilacs, and even the wild blackcaps. I find it interesting that the pollinators don’t seem to like my irises or peonies, including my yellow Bartzilla peony. However, soon the bees will be flocking to the basswood trees in our yard and the neighborhood when the trees start to bloom. The basswood in our yard just buzzes when it is in full bloom.
Gardeningdcls.org

Gardening with The Library

The warmer temperatures have made the soil perfect for sowing seeds as it allows for fast germination. Some possibilities for your home garden include squash, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, or herbs. If you would rather plant flowers, there are many varieties you can choose from such as sunflowers, marigolds, and zinnia.
Gardeningrecordgazette.net

A glorious garden

A riot of colorful flowers, trees, and rocky textures spreads out across the backyard of Bob and Sonia Zola, and greets their guests with the soothing sounds of two waterfalls. Bob loves the rocks, all 70 tons of them, that comprise the front, back, and sides of their property. The rocks and boulders were gathered over the last 20 years as he traveled with Sonia and the San Gorgonio Mineral and Gem Society.
GardeningBay Weekly

Gardening for Health

Mid-May to mid-June is rose season. The roses I’m referring to are the old-fashioned, heirloom type of roses that were in existence before 1867. Some of them go back to ancient Roman and Greek days. Symbolic of beauty, youth, fidelity, friendship, appreciation, congratulations, sympathy, and, yes …. LOVE; the rose...
Gardeninghouseandgarden.co.uk

Garden designers on how to make a wildlife-friendly garden

With this advice from leading garden designers, making your garden nature friendly will be surprisingly easy. Arabella is Associate Commerce Writer at House & Garden. We never truly own our gardens. We are simply custodians of them for a while before passing them on to the next generation of maintainers. We are here for a moment in time, yet what we do with that moment rings through decades to come.
Agriculturepanolian.com

Ornamental peppers are hot in garden, on tables

With the start of both meteorological and astronomical summer over the last couple of weeks, I’m focused on the hot, humid weather that’s coming and the impact it will have on our gardens and landscapes. Among the best performing plants for this weather are peppers. Ornamental peppers begin setting fruit...
Gardeninglivinator.com

Kitchen Garden Ideas for Every Home Gardener

Gardening can become nearly like an addiction. Growing plants and flowers is incredibly soothing, whether you do it in the A.M or the P.M after work. Watching the flowers bloom and the beauty of nature as it unfurls in front of you is awe-inspiring. However, not every home has space for an extensive garden.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Tom Karwin, On Gardening | Tracking priorities in the garden

Successful gardening begins with a “to–do” list of priorities for small tasks and larger projects for garden maintenance and development. Weeding and watering are important routine activities that probably don’t need to be included on a “to–do” list. Generic lists for seasonal maintenance might be helpful when found, but they...
Gardeningmountaintimes.info

Gardening with wildflowers

June 23 at 5:30 p.m. — VIRTUAL — Have you always wanted to bring bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators to your yard, patio, or community garden? Join us for tips on VT’s native summer wildflowers, evaluating the habitat you have, selecting plants, and more. This free webinar is perfect...
Gardeningarchercountynews.com

Hometown Gardener

Paul and Nila Dowlearn-Owners of Wichita Valley Nursery. Paul’s recent books, “The Lazy Man’s Garden” and “Touch the Earth” are available at the Nursery, 5314 S.W. Pkwy, Wichita Fall, Texas. Khaki weed. Here is a good long term solution. Notice where it grows. It likes poor, compacted soils and especially likes gravel or dirt roads where there is little competition from taller plants. Now…
Gardeningcharlestownbridge.com

Gardens for Charlestown Resumes Garden Tour Saturday

Gardens for Charlestown will host their bi-annual Garden Tour this Saturday, June 19, after a monumental coordinating effort that took some risks in assuming such an event could even happen. President Chris Schiavone said he was very proud of some of the younger, newer gardeners who took the ball and...
Gardeningyadkinripple.com

Responsible gardening

A packet of seeds, intended to catch my eye, arrived in the mail. A seed company in a far-away state, trying to get my business, wants me to look at their catalogue. Their strategy backfired. I’m not happy with their little gift, in fact I’m rather huffy about it. The...