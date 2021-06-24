Garden: Hot weather gardening

The brown-eyed susan, a member of the aster family, is a prolific late summer wildflower loved by pollinators. Its botanical name is Rudbeckia triloba, referring to the three sections of its leafy stems, and it is sometimes confused with the more common black-eyed susan. There are a few differences between them: brown-eyed susans flower a bit later and bloom for a longer period of time, grow much taller (up to 5 feet), and have smaller blooms than black-eyed susans. Black-eyed susans, on the other hand, form clumps with stems and flowers growing from the center, have many branches, and have a bushier appearance. The flowers themselves also have a slightly more rounded petal edge. These reliable plants often bloom in profusion, creating a very showy display.