Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Protect the activities you love so you can keep on loving them. Helpful tactics: Be selective in choosing your activity partners, and spend only the amount of money you can afford. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s only human to assume that others have a similar interior...

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Sparks Of Passion & Drama

Welcome to a new month, lover! Your weekly horoscope for June 7-13 2021 is here. While the beginning of the week is relatively uneventful (other than a retrograde Mercury), the second half brings opportunities and drama, starting with the Gemini solar eclipse on Thursday. This is a great day to try something new but keep your expectations low. Doing too much could lead to problems.
If You're Any Of These Zodiac Signs, 2021 Will Be Your Year

The folks of Pisces are not having a particularly fantastic year. You may be bothered by unpleasant impulses this year. This year, you’ll have to rely upon mindfulness practice to gain mental fortitude. Understanding spiritual topics will make you feel really good. You must also maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you are in the automobile sector, then you are going to excel. This year will be a fantastic year for those in the automobile sector. On the other hand, people involved in the process of art, particularly those involved in the musical field, may find this year rewarding.
What Summer 2021 Has In Store For You, According To Your Horoscope

After a year of lockdowns and restrictions, life is finally starting to feel back to normal this summer. Jupiter is sailing through Pisces until the end of July, enhancing feelings of optimism, freedom, travel, and being able to confidently plan for the future again. The sun will also be moving through Cancer, Leo and then Virgo, which will shift your priorities each month, depending on your star sign.
3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel All Sorts Of Uncomfortable In July

Cancer season is officially underway, which means you’re probably already feeling more in touch with your heart. Cancer is ruled by the moon — planet of your innermost feelings — so the month of July could bring so much hidden emotion to the surface. Although a good cry can feel incredibly cathartic, facing your true self is not always easy. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of July 2021, I’m not saying your summer is already off to a bad start. I’m just saying that you may feel way more sensitive to the world around you, especially if you happen to be a fire sign.
Horoscopes: Your horoscope for next week from astrologer Russell Grant

Aries (March 21/April 20) Give some thought to a financial problem that isn’t going to go away. All financial doors will seem to be securely locked. If on the other hand a friend promised to pay back a loan by the end of the week, there is no harm in reminding them of how much they owe you.
July horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for July 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hermit, King of Cups, Six of Swords) You need to get a ~time out~ to sit and think seriously about your next move, because one is definitely coming as shown by the solitary Hermit and the moving on vibe of Six of Swords. You might not think you’re ready for this, but the cosmos thinks you are, and therefore it’s about getting into the right mindset (i.e. brave, positive, optimistic). The King of Cups shows this is a mind over matter endeavour, you are taking control of your emotions and maybe even have to fake it to get this departure underway. Once it is, things will go smoothly. No regrets.
Capricorn, Your July Horoscope Is About Revamping Your Relationships

As your Capricorn July 2021 horoscope begins, you may find yourself dealing with a bit of a power struggle. As Venus forms an opposition with Saturn—your ruling planet—on July 6, you may feel as though you and your partner are struggling to gain control over the relationship. Remember—an energetic imbalance only breeds resentment. Try working on how you can become equals rather than adversaries.
Salome's Stars – Week of June 28, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Move forward with your plans, despite discouraging words from those who underestimate the Bovine’s strong will. Your keen instincts will guide you well. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A misunderstanding is easily cleared up. Then go ahead and enjoy some fun and games...
July 2021 Will Be The Best Month For These Zodiac Signs

Because July begins with the sun in emotional, intuitive, and protective Cancer, this month is all about connecting with your heart and all that it desires. With Cancer season underway, this time will bring your empathy to the surface, allowing you to feel things more deeply and forge a stronger relationship with your inner self. Spend time creating your own sacred space, tending to your most vulnerable needs, and of course, taking care of others. July 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — and there are so many reasons why.
Your Weekly Tarot Reading for June 28 to July 4, 2021: Moving Into a New Energy!

We are shifting into a new energy, and your weekly Tarot reading for June 28 encourages you to seek a fresh perspective. How can you see your world differently? Try to focus on the positive over the negative! Ask trusted friends and colleagues for their points of view in order to see something you might have previously missed, or simply take a break in order to see everything more clearly and refreshed. Being able to view our current situations from a new angle will help us all move forward with our goals, make better-informed decisions, and take on the week’s challenges with confidence.
Horoscope for June 28, 2021: Aries, it's a good day to meet new people; Capricorn, watch your step

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Gil Bellows was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on this day in 1967. This birthday star portrayed Lawrence Lacroix on the series “Patriot” and Gabe Caldwell on “Eyewitness.” He has also appeared on episodes of “American Gods,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Suits.” On the big screen, Bellows’ film work includes appearances in “Two Deaths of Henry Baker,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”
Your FIERCE Cancer Season Horoscope June 21st — July 22nd

Caught yourself overthinking much recently? That’s a direct influence of Gemini season. Now that we’re transiting out of Gemini’s incessant logical thinking we find ourselves navigating the realms of our emotions by way of Cancer season. Cancer season asks us to act from our heart space and express empathy. You...
Horoscope For June 28: By Joni Patry

Aries – People born under the sign of Aries are likely to experience a major improvement in their comforts and luxuries. There will be a lot of money coming in. At work, things will continue to be normal and according to your wishes. For students, this will be a productive week. New orders are likely to come in for businesspeople. A trip will be conceivable in the middle of the week, but it will also necessitate expenses. Your health will continue to be fine. Good news will arrive towards the end of the week.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Ending

Hi, Queen! Your weekly horoscope for June 21-27 2021 has arrived. Get ready because this week is busy! First, Mercury (planet of communication) finally leaves its retrograde and moves direct on Tuesday. After an indecisive few weeks, during which we kept changing our minds, we can all finally think clearly and logically. Decisions that were delayed finally get made as we quickly finish tasks that have been slowing us down.
Taurus, Your July Horoscope Predicts A Sultry & Sexy Summer

You may feel somewhat off-kilter as your Taurus July 2021 horoscope begins, especially when it comes to your professional concerns. After all, on July 6, Venus—your ruling planet—will oppose Saturn, which may make it harder to balance your personal life with your career. Don’t let external pressure from others put you in a difficult spot, Taurus!