Grape Expectations: Six years, three tries, one compromise

By Lorrie Dicorte
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, a contentious and partisanship fight has come to an end to what has become known as “the truth in labeling law” for Texas wines. Designed to be a guarantee of authentic Texas wines, the newest bill finally passed the Texas Legislature after being passed over by committee with the goal of settling issues internally between the two groups representing growers and producers.

