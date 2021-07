Royal Caribbean International has been forced to postpone what was meant to be one of the first cruises to depart the US since the coronavirus pandemic began after eight crew members tested positive for Covid-19. The new Odyssey of the Seas was meant to depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 3 July. However, now the trip has been delayed a month to 31 July, Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley announced in a statement published on Facebook on Tuesday. Mr Bayley said the decision had been made “out of an abundance of caution”. He also said that the company would...