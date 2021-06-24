Editor's note: Knowledge is good for something, right?

When my older was born, I planned to breastfeed and assumed it would be something I’d easily get the hang of once Baby arrived. Well, was I ever wrong about that! In fact, it was really hard. I had difficulty getting her to latch, which made me anxious, and the more anxious I got, the more difficulty I had. Luckily, my mom had come to stay those first few weeks after Tori was born, and she had many great tips to help with not only latching but all aspects of nursing a baby. While the breastfeeding did become easier over time, one thing I could never manage to get the hang of was pumping. It just never clicked for me. I learned to let it go—if I wasn’t able to nurse, Baby got formula, and that was just fine. Local mom Kim Antisdel writes about her breastfeeding journey. I love how open and honest she is with her journey and know many of you can relate.