Books & Literature

Editor's note: Knowledge is good for something, right?

By Ken Sury
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

With the internet these days it’s easy to go down a rabbit hole of looking up some piece of information only to get sidetracked and start clicking on all these other links that suddenly grab your interest. That’s also how conspiracies theories can take hold, but that’s a story for...

wacotrib.com
#Fyi
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Women's Healthkcparent.com

Summer Editor's Letter

When my older was born, I planned to breastfeed and assumed it would be something I’d easily get the hang of once Baby arrived. Well, was I ever wrong about that! In fact, it was really hard. I had difficulty getting her to latch, which made me anxious, and the more anxious I got, the more difficulty I had. Luckily, my mom had come to stay those first few weeks after Tori was born, and she had many great tips to help with not only latching but all aspects of nursing a baby. While the breastfeeding did become easier over time, one thing I could never manage to get the hang of was pumping. It just never clicked for me. I learned to let it go—if I wasn’t able to nurse, Baby got formula, and that was just fine. Local mom Kim Antisdel writes about her breastfeeding journey. I love how open and honest she is with her journey and know many of you can relate.
Books & Literaturemsu.edu

Editor's note: Get to the point

I am not a succinct person. I never have been. Rather than mince words, I’ll draw them out into a luxurious five-course feast. Whether I’m talking or writing, brevity has never been my strong suit. More than once in my life, I’ve heard, “Just get to the point.”. I would...
Greenfield, MARecorder

‘As I see it’ column: Good knowledge and counter-knowledge

Reading opposing arguments in the Recorder, left and right, sends me into a deep melancholic reverie about our humanity: A few wise people have said that the Homo sapiens are the only species that deliberately does things against its own good. Living in self-destructive consumer capitalism and obliterating our Good Earth seem to be examples that give preemptive credence to such a view. Indeed, no other animals on earth harm themselves as deliberately as we do ourselves.
SocietyAdWeek

Editor's Letter: Something to Celebrate

When we began assembling this year’s class of Pride Stars, the editorial team was united in what we wanted to accomplish: a celebration. It felt important at this moment, in the summer of 2021, to celebrate a community that has persevered through obstacles both historic and ongoing to create inspiring brands, services, entertainment ventures, nonprofits and, most notably, cultural change.
CelebrationsCapital Journal

From the Editor: Something different for the Fourth

The Capital Journal is doing a little competition for the Fourth of July next weekend, and it’s a chance for youth 12-17 years old to share their thoughts on the national holiday. We’re looking for some short — 200 words or less — Letters to the Editor on the Fourth...
evangelinetoday.com

Nancy’s Notes: Synchronicity

Two years ago I heard a horn blowing in my driveway. I went outside to see Mable Foreman in her car, telling me to go talk to Garland Forman at the Gazette. She said there was a job opening for a reporter there and I’d be perfect for it. The day she told me this was exactly one week to the day since I lost my previous job. While I had my doubts about being a reporter (my writing background is mostly fiction), I felt the events lined up too perfectly for me to brush it off.
CarsMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Motorcycles loud for good reason

I apologize if our loud motorcycles disrupt you (letter, June 15). But then, you did notice us. We don't have loud bikes to annoy you; quite the opposite. You noticed us with the loud pipes. I have had multiple times when someone looks right at me and then pulls out...
Politicsboulder-monitor.com

Editor's note: Missing page in today's paper

Due to a printing error beyond our control, today's print edition of The Boulder Monitor is missing page 5. Page 6 was duplicated in its place. A copy of page 5, which featured two stories from the front page about Boulder City Council, is available with this note. The stories will be republished in the June 30 issue of The Monitor. We apologize for the error.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Farm Brings Something Good to Special Needs Families

The owners of a farm in southwest Fort Worth believe their fresh produce can plant the seeds for something good to happen in special needs families. Stone's Throw Farm operates out of a small fleet of rolling farm stands like the one it sets up on Friday at Three Danes Baking Company in Fort Worth. The stands are stocked with fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables along with canned pickles and jams.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

2021 Pride impact issue: Editors’ note

June is Pride Month. At the end of a monthslong quarantine and in the ascending heat of the summer, people across the nation are coming together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month began as a commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall rebellion when members of the LGBTQ+ community fought against...
Decatur, ALThe Decatur Daily

Letter to the editor: Help nursing homes by writing notes, getting vaccinated

While many of us are shedding our masks and carrying on life as normal, some still feel as isolated and alone as they did this time last year. And it’s not health care workers — it’s those living in the nursing homes. Many have had COVID, been through many lockdowns being stuck in their rooms or in the huge facility, yet feeling all alone. They have seen many friends leave this past year for various reasons to not return.
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

If You Want to Write Good Fiction, Write Something Real

Examples and definitions from life-changing fiction. Good fiction isn’t just about building a make-believe world in an absolutely unique scenario. As I write my own novel, I work on finding a balance between relatability and “fantasy.” But the truth is, no matter how fantastical the narrative, the best fiction often comes from something real. The situation may be totally made up, but there are often truths about life and ourselves that come from fiction. I’ve listed just a few examples of popular stories and authors whose real-life influences propelled them to write great fiction. I will also give a few truthful foundational aspects of fiction.
Carsb105.com

B-105 Good Vibes: Dad Wrote 690 Positive Notes For Daughter's Lunches

Chris Yandle started “Dad Lunch Notes” to try and motivate his daughter, Addison. Yandle wrote the first note on Aug. 14, 2017. Addison was going to the fourth grade at a new school — her fourth school in just five years. 690 notes later he has created a book of Dad Notes.
Books & LiteratureSavannah Tribune

PUBLISHER’S NOTE

By legitimizing and embracing the FEARS of TRUTH and CRITICAL THINKING, the “Feel Good” misinformation about America, and the OMISSION of historical facts about our multicultural-multiethnic Americans, there is the risk of ultimately annihilating American History, World History and the true meaning of humankind. DO THE RESEARCH AND USE YOUR CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS TO LEARN THE TRUE MEANING OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY. DON’T BLINDLY EMBRACE THE PROPAGANDA.
CarsNews On 6

Something Good: Student And Teacher Talk Shop Through Sign Language

Giovanny Perez has always enjoyed working on cars and fixing them. The fact that he is deaf had never been a problem when working with his hands, but when he enrolled in the Francis Tuttle Automotive Collision Repair Program, there was a communication barrier. "To be honest, when I was...
Gardeningthemillennews.com

From the Editor’s Desk

I feel kind of sorry for people who don’t have houseplants. They are missing something truly miraculous when the weather forecaster announces plummeting temperatures and we make a mad dash to bring the plants inside, our homes looking like jungles. You can’t just have one either. I have a friend in New York who has made a very good living […]
Books & Literatureportuguese-american-journal.com

Book: ‘Fernando Pessoa: A Critical Introduction’ by Jerónimo Pizarro – Editor’s Note

A Critical Introduction proposes a new didactic and dynamic way of reading the great twentieth-century poet Fernando Pessoa (1888–1935). The aim is to present a holistic vision of this complex poet, promoting his literary geniality in order to better understand his orthonymic-heteronymic poetry. A guiding motif is Pessoa’s own “Be as plural as the universe.” In leading the reader through the poet’s published literary work Jerónimo Pizarro allows an intimate perspective, alongside an academic one, to better understand the workings of Pessoa’s mind and life.