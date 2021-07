STORRS — Something Geno Auriemma has already come to appreciate about Azzi Fudd is the way she moves with such consistency on and off the court. Fudd’s footwork in drills is just about always the same, which is to say it’s almost always perfect. The way she catches the ball and shoots it? Same every time, whether 10 or 25 feet from the basket. Fudd even makes her way through the hallways of the Werth Champions Center with the same presence, putting out the same vibe, every day.