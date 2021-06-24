We cook with Fire, right in the heart of 605 country
Located at 2315 Mount Rushmore Road, you will find a family owned and operated staple of the Black Hills, with an eclectic décor steeped in nostalgia that has a forty-year history in Rapid City. In 1981 Bill and Sandy Beshare opened the doors to Colonial House Restaurant and bar. And in 2021 they are stronger than ever. The Beshare’s kids and grandkids are now keeping the locals happy with outstanding food and good prices.www.nativesunnews.today