SAEGERTOWN — The Corry 10U Posse participated in the Tom Brunot Memorial Softball Tournament in Saegertown last weekend. The girls started off the day against Cranberry Chaos. Corry started off the top of the first when Jordyn Watrous reached on an error, stole second and third and scored on a double by Koda Kuzma. Kuzma then scored on a groundout by Ayvah Taylor.