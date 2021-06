LOS ANGELES — City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has introduced three motions in an effort to expand the city’s short supply of affordable and permanent supportive housing. “In conversations across the district, we’ve heard a common theme: L.A. needs more affordable places for people to live,” Raman said. “Our office has sought out sites for affordable and supportive housing, as well as policy strategies to build more of these units. That’s what [these] motions are about.”