Nintendo ended its E3 2021 Direct with a new look at the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (though we're still waiting on an official name for it). Though the gameplay trailer is a quick one, we learned plenty about what this expanded take on Hyrule may hold, including new powers for Link, traversal and enemy changes, and more. So dive in as we explore some of the key takeaways and break down 8 things we learned from the Breath of the Wild sequel trailer, from the powers Link's new arm may hold to why Nintendo is keeping its name a secret. (And just a note: this is not a story theory piece, so we won't be diving into too many of the many theories about where the sequel's story may take us, and how it relates to other Zelda games, in this video.)