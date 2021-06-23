Mike Bolton
In my teens, the movie Amadeus changed my life forever. It introduced me to classical music and opera—I couldn’t get enough of it. Well before the Internet, iTunes, and YouTube, I turned to WFLN-FM, recording music off the radio and learning about repertoire. I even wrote a letter to Henry Varlack, host of the Sleeper’s Awake overnight show that played listeners’ requests on Saturday mornings from midnight to 6 AM. I brazenly requested that Mr. Varlack play one selection a week from a list of 100 pieces I sent in, rather than sending in my requests via the approved method—a weekly postcard.www.wrti.org