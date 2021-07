Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC -- have a brand new game to enjoy that just released today, June 22. Not much of consequence is coming out this week unless you have a Nintendo Switch and enjoy golf, however, what did just release is Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. The co-op brawler is available via a variety of platforms, and if you're a subscriber to Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy the game at no extra cost.