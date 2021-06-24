Dumpling Shack

There aren’t a lot of rooftop bars in this city where we actually like to spend our time, but The Ready is one of the few exceptions to that rule. This massive spot above The Moxy Hotel East Village has a bunch of spaced-out seating areas where you can sit with a date or a small group under a galaxy of twinkling lights. They’ve got a few different tacos on the menu and some canned wine, but you’re really here for the frozen drinks - especially the watermelon sugar which has Red Bull, tequila, and lime. If you’re the kind of person who only ventured to rooftop bars if you were guaranteed ample personal space (even prior to the pandemic), this is the spot for you.