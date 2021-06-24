Cancel
Restaurants

Dumpling Shack

By Jake Missing
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 5 days ago
It’s no secret that Dumpling Shack’s sheng jian bao are London’s most reliably tasty soup dumplings. Pan-fried for a crisp bite, packed with pork, and with a slurp of delicious broth - they tick all the boxes. But the other bits on Dumpling Shack’s menu, from prawn-filled wontons drenched in their electric chilli oil, to a spring onion pancake that marries your softest and flakiest sweet pastry memories into something deliciously savoury, are also fantastic. They’re part of the slick kitchens setup in Old Spitalfields Market, so swing by, find yourself a place to perch, and get slurping.

