Association of hepatic steatosis derived from ultrasound and quantitative MRI with prediabetes in the general population

By Muhammad Naeem, Robin Bülow, Sabine Schipf, Nicole Werner, Marcus Dörr, Markus M. Lerch, Jens-Peter Kühn, Wolfgang Rathmann, Matthias Nauck, Marcello Ricardo Paulista Markus, Till Ittermann, Henry Völzke
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aim of our study was to investigate the association of hepatic steatosis derived from quantitative ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with prediabetes in a large population-based study conducted in Northeast Germany. Hepatic steatosis was assessed through transabdominal ultrasound and quantitative MRI. For analysis we included 1622 subjects with MRI who participated in an oral glucose tolerance test and reported no known type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We classified participants as proposed by the American Diabetes Association: isolated impaired fasting glucose (i-IFG), isolated impaired glucose tolerance (i-IGT), combined IFG and IGT (IFG + IGT), and undiagnosed T2DM. Regression models were adjusted for age, sex body mass index and alcohol consumption. We observed positive associations of hepatic steatosis with glycated hemoglobin, fasting glucose and insulin, 2-h glucose and insulin, as well as homeostasis model assessment-insulin resistance index. Similarly, individuals having hepatic steatosis as defined by MRI had a higher relative risk ratio (RR) to be in the prediabetes groups i-IFG (RR = 1.6; 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.2; 2.2), i-IGT (RR = 3.3, 95% CI 2.0; 5.6) and IFG + IGT (RR = 2.5, 95% CI 1.6; 3.9) or to have undiagnosed T2DM (RR = 4.8, 95% CI 2.6; 9.0). All associations were attenuated when defining hepatic steatosis by ultrasound. Hepatic steatosis is associated with prediabetes and undiagnosed T2DM in the general population. Quantitative liver MRI revealed stronger associations with prediabetes and undiagnosed T2DM compared to ultrasound, which indicates the higher sensitivity and specificity of MRI to determine hepatic steatosis.

www.nature.com
