A Look at the Proposed Anacostia Recreation Center
The design for a large new recreation center in Anacostia is coming into focus. The DC Department of General Services and the Department of Parks and Recreation have commissioned a new rec center adjacent to Ketcham Elementary School. Architect DLR Group filed a conceptual review application with DC's Historic Preservation Review Board this week for the neighborhood amenity at 1929 15th Street SE (map). While it would be a public facility, it would also prioritize ease of access for the students at Ketcham.dc.urbanturf.com