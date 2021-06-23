A Look at the Proposed Anacostia Recreation Center

LONGVIEW — Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center will be closed until early fall 2022 as crews complete a $5.7 million renovation of the recreation center and the adjoining park. The renovation was funded by voters in 2018 as part of a $24.7 million parks package. According to a news release, it includes a renovation to the entry, construction of an additional gymnasium, additional parking, and renovating/relocating current facilities. Meanwhile, officials say the park will have an extended trail, improved basketball courts, and a plaza for hosting outdoor events. Construction on the project is scheduled to be completed over the next year. The center will remain closed throughout the renovation. Park features will be closed intermittently during the construction. The center was originally built in 1978.