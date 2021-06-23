Cancel
A Look at the Proposed Anacostia Recreation Center

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
Cover picture for the articleThe design for a large new recreation center in Anacostia is coming into focus. The DC Department of General Services and the Department of Parks and Recreation have commissioned a new rec center adjacent to Ketcham Elementary School. Architect DLR Group filed a conceptual review application with DC's Historic Preservation Review Board this week for the neighborhood amenity at 1929 15th Street SE (map). While it would be a public facility, it would also prioritize ease of access for the students at Ketcham.

