Wave-controlled aliasing in parallel imaging magnetization-prepared gradient echo (wave-CAIPI MPRAGE) accelerates speed for pediatric brain MRI with comparable diagnostic performance

By Younghee Yim, Mi Sun Chung, Su Yeong Kim, Na Mi Lee, Jun Soo Byun, Soo Ahn Chae
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to compare accelerated post-contrast magnetization-prepared rapid gradient-echo (MPRAGE) using wave-controlled aliasing in parallel imaging (wave-CAIPI) with conventional MPRAGE as a reliable method to diagnose intracranial lesions in pediatric patients. A total of 23 consecutive pediatric patients who underwent post-contrast wave-CAIPI and conventional MPRAGE (scan time: 2 min 39 s vs. 5 min 46 s) were retrospectively evaluated. Two radiologists independently assessed each image for the presence of intracranial lesions. Quantitative [contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR), contrast rate (CR), and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)] and qualitative parameters (overall image quality, gray-white matter differentiation, demarcation of basal ganglia and sulci, and motion artifacts) were also surveyed. Wave-CAIPI MPRAGE and conventional MPRAGE detected enhancing and non-enhancing intracranial lesions with 100% agreement. Although wave-CAIPI MPRAGE had a lower SNR (all p < 0.05) and overall image quality (overall analysis, p = 0.02) compared to conventional MPRAGE, other quantitative (CNR and CR) and qualitative parameters (gray-white differentiation, demarcation of basal ganglia and sulci, and motion artifacts) were comparable in the pooled analysis and between both observers (all p > 0.05). Wave-CAIPI MPRAGE was a reliable method for diagnosing intracranial lesions in pediatric patients as conventional MPRAGE at half the scan time.

www.nature.com
CancerNature.com

Genetic modifiers regulating DNA replication and double-strand break repair are associated with differences in mammary tumors in mouse models of Li-Fraumeni syndrome

Breast cancer is the most common tumor among women with inherited variants in the TP53 tumor suppressor, but onset varies widely suggesting interactions with genetic or environmental factors. Rodent models haploinsufficent for Trp53 also develop a wide variety of malignancies associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, but BALB/c mice are uniquely susceptible to mammary tumors and is genetically linked to the Suprmam1 locus on chromosome 7. To define mechanisms that interact with deficiencies in p53 to alter susceptibility to mammary tumors, we fine mapped the Suprmam1 locus in females from an N2 backcross of BALB/cMed and C57BL/6J mice. A major modifier was localized within a 10 cM interval on chromosome 7. The effect of the locus on DNA damage responses was examined in the parental strains and mice that are congenic for C57BL/6J alleles on the BALB/cMed background (SM1-Trp53+/−). The mammary epithelium of C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− females exhibited little radiation-induced apoptosis compared to BALB/cMed-Trp53+/− and SM1-Trp53+/− females indicating that the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles could not rescue repair of radiation-induced DNA double-strand breaks mostly relying on non-homologous end joining. In contrast, the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice were sufficient to confer the C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− phenotypes in homology-directed repair and replication fork progression. The Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice appear to act in trans to regulate a panel of DNA repair and replication genes which lie outside the locus.
ScienceNature.com

Real-time multi-angle projection imaging of biological dynamics

We introduce a cost-effective and easily implementable scan unit that converts any camera-based microscope with optical sectioning capability into a multi-angle projection imaging system. Projection imaging reduces data overhead and accelerates imaging by a factor of >100, while also allowing users to readily view biological phenomena of interest from multiple perspectives on the fly. By rapidly interrogating the sample from just two perspectives, our method also enables real-time stereoscopic imaging and three-dimensional particle localization. We demonstrate projection imaging with spinning disk confocal, lattice light-sheet, multidirectional illumination light-sheet and oblique plane microscopes on specimens that range from organelles in single cells to the vasculature of a zebrafish embryo. Furthermore, we leverage our projection method to rapidly image cancer cell morphodynamics and calcium signaling in cultured neurons at rates up to 119 Hz as well as to simultaneously image orthogonal views of a beating embryonic zebrafish heart.
ChemistryNature.com

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.
ScienceNature.com

Validating the CHARMM36m protein force field with LJ-PME reveals altered hydrogen bonding dynamics under elevated pressures

The pressure-temperature phase diagram is important to our understanding of the physics of biomolecules. Compared to studies on temperature effects, studies of the pressure dependence of protein dynamic are rather limited. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations with fine-tuned force fields (FFs) offer a powerful tool to explore the influence of thermodynamic conditions on proteins. Here we evaluate the transferability of the CHARMM36m (C36m) protein force field at varied pressures compared with NMR data using ubiquitin as a model protein. The pressure dependences of J couplings for hydrogen bonds and order parameters for internal motion are in good agreement with experiment. We demonstrate that the C36m FF combined with the Lennard-Jones particle-mesh Ewald (LJ-PME) method is suitable for simulations in a wide range of temperature and pressure. As the ubiquitin remains stable up to 2500 bar, we identify the mobility and stability of different hydrogen bonds in response to pressure. Based on those results, C36m is expected to be applied to more proteins in the future to further investigate protein dynamics under elevated pressures.
ScienceNature.com

Novel tool to quantify with single-cell resolution the number of incoming AAV genomes co-expressed in the mouse nervous system

Adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors are an established and safe gene delivery tool to target the nervous system. However, the payload capacity of <4.9 kb limits the transfer of large or multiple genes. Oversized payloads could be delivered by fragmenting the transgenes into separate AAV capsids that are then mixed. This strategy could increase the AAV cargo capacity to treat monogenic, polygenic diseases and comorbidities only if controlled co-expression of multiple AAV capsids is achieved on each transduced cell. We developed a tool to quantify the number of incoming AAV genomes that are co-expressed in the nervous system with single-cell resolution. By using an isogenic mix of three AAVs each expressing single fluorescent reporters, we determined that expression of much greater than 31 AAV genomes per neuron in vitro and 20 genomes per neuron in vivo is obtained across different brain regions including anterior cingulate, prefrontal, somatomotor and somatosensory cortex areas, and cerebellar lobule VI. Our results demonstrate that multiple AAV vectors containing different transgenes or transgene fragments, can efficiently co-express in the same neuron. This tool can be used to design and improve AAV-based interrogation of neuronal circuits, map brain connectivity, and treat genetic diseases affecting the nervous system.
ScienceNature.com

A Golgi-derived vesicle potentiates PtdIns4P to PtdIns3P conversion for endosome fission

Endosome fission is essential for cargo sorting and targeting in the endosomal system. However, whether organelles other than the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) participate in endosome fission through membrane contacts is unknown. Here, we characterize a Golgi-derived vesicle, the SEC14L2 compartment, that plays a unique role in facilitating endosome fission through ternary contacts with endosomes and the ER. Localized to the ER-mediated endosome fission site, the phosphatidylinositol transfer protein SEC14L2 promotes phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) to phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) conversion before endosome fission. In the absence of SEC14L2, endosome fission is attenuated and more enlarged endosomes arise due to endosomal accumulation of PtdIns4P and reduction in PtdIns3P. Collectively, our data suggest roles of the Golgi network in ER-associated endosome fission and a mechanism involving ER–endosome contacts in the regulation of endosomal phosphoinositide conversion.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning based prediction of lattice thermal conductivity for half-Heusler compounds using atomic information

Half-Heusler compound has drawn attention in a variety of fields as a candidate material for thermoelectric energy conversion and spintronics technology. When the half-Heusler compound is incorporated into the device, the control of high lattice thermal conductivity owing to high crystal symmetry is a challenge for the thermal manager of the device. The calculation for the prediction of lattice thermal conductivity is an important physical parameter for controlling the thermal management of the device. We examined whether lattice thermal conductivity prediction by machine learning was possible on the basis of only the atomic information of constituent elements for thermal conductivity calculated by the density functional theory in various half-Heusler compounds. Consequently, we constructed a machine learning model, which can predict the lattice thermal conductivity with high accuracy from the information of only atomic radius and atomic mass of each site in the half-Heusler type crystal structure. Applying our results, the lattice thermal conductivity for an unknown half-Heusler compound can be immediately predicted. In the future, low-cost and short-time development of new functional materials can be realized, leading to breakthroughs in the search of novel functional materials.
ChemistryNature.com

Manipulation of hot carrier cooling dynamics in two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites via Rashba band splitting

Hot-carrier cooling processes of perovskite materials are typically described by a single parabolic band model that includes the effects of carrier-phonon scattering, hot phonon bottleneck, and Auger heating. However, little is known (if anything) about the cooling processes in which the spin-degenerate parabolic band splits into two spin-polarized bands, i.e., the Rashba band splitting effect. Here, we investigated the hot-carrier cooling processes for two slightly different compositions of two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites, namely, (3AMP)PbI4 and (4AMP)PbI4 (3AMP = 3-(aminomethyl)piperidinium; 4AMP = 4-(aminomethyl)piperidinium), using a combination of ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy and first-principles calculations. In (4AMP)PbI4, upon Rashba band splitting, the spin-dependent scattering of hot electrons is responsible for accelerating hot-carrier cooling at longer delays. Importantly, the hot-carrier cooling of (4AMP)PbI4 can be extended by manipulating the spin state of the hot carriers. Our findings suggest a new approach for prolonging hot-carrier cooling in hybrid perovskites, which is conducive to further improving the performance of hot-carrier-based optoelectronic and spintronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Shot-noise limited, supercontinuum-based optical coherence tomography

We present the first demonstration of shot-noise limited supercontinuum-based spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) with an axial resolution of 5.9 μm at a center wavelength of 1370 nm. Current supercontinuum-based SD-OCT systems cannot be operated in the shot-noise limited detection regime because of severe pulse-to-pulse relative intensity noise of the supercontinuum source. To overcome this disadvantage, we have developed a low-noise supercontinuum source based on an all-normal dispersion (ANDi) fiber, pumped by a femtosecond laser. The noise performance of our 90 MHz ANDi fiber-based supercontinuum source is compared to that of two commercial sources operating at 80 and 320 MHz repetition rate. We show that the low-noise of the ANDi fiber-based supercontinuum source improves the OCT images significantly in terms of both higher contrast, better sensitivity, and improved penetration. From SD-OCT imaging of skin, retina, and multilayer stacks we conclude that supercontinuum-based SD-OCT can enter the domain of shot-noise limited detection.
ChemistryNature.com

Tuning of lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst

Developing efficient and low-cost electrocatalysts for oxygen evolution reaction is crucial in realizing practical energy systems for sustainable fuel production and energy storage from renewable energy sources. However, the inherent linear scaling relation for most catalytic materials imposes a theoretical overpotential ceiling, limiting the development of efficient electrocatalysts. Herein, using modeled NaxMn3O7 materials, we report an effective strategy to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst through tuning both lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation via alkali metal ion mediation. Specifically, the number of Na+ is linked with lattice oxygen reactivity, which is determined by the number of oxygen hole in oxygen lone-pair states formed by native Mn vacancies, governing the barrier symmetry between O–H bond cleavage and O–O bond formation. On the other hand, the presence of Na+ could have specific noncovalent interaction with pendant oxygen in *OOH to overcome the limitation from linear scaling relation, reducing the overpotential ceiling. Combining in situ spectroscopy-based characterization with first-principles calculations, we demonstrate that an intermediate level of Na+ mediation (NaMn3O7) exhibits the optimum oxygen evolution activity. This work provides a new rational recipe to develop highly efficient catalyst towards water oxidation or other oxidative reactions through tuning lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation.
ChemistryNature.com

Computational prediction of the molecular configuration of three-dimensional network polymers

The three-dimensional arrangement of natural and synthetic network materials determines their application range. Control over the real-time incorporation of each building block and functional group is desired to regulate the macroscopic properties of the material from the molecular level onwards. Here we report an approach combining kinetic Monte Carlo and molecular dynamics simulations that chemically and physically predicts the interactions between building blocks in time and in space for the entire formation process of three-dimensional networks. This framework takes into account variations in inter- and intramolecular chemical reactivity, diffusivity, segmental compositions, branch/network point locations and defects. From the kinetic and three-dimensional structural information gathered, we construct structure–property relationships based on molecular descriptors such as pore size or dangling chain distribution and differentiate ideal from non-ideal structural elements. We validate such relationships by synthesizing organosilica, epoxy–amine and Diels–Alder networks with tailored properties and functions, further demonstrating the broad applicability of the platform.
WildlifeNature.com

A species-specific functional module controls formation of pollen apertures

Pollen apertures are an interesting model for the formation of specialized plasma-membrane domains. The plant-specific protein INP1 serves as a key aperture factor in such distantly related species as Arabidopsis, rice and maize. Although INP1 orthologues probably play similar roles throughout flowering plants, they show substantial sequence divergence and often cannot substitute for each other, suggesting that INP1 might require species-specific partners. Here, we present a new aperture factor, INP2, which satisfies the criteria for being a species-specific partner for INP1. Both INP proteins display similar structural features, including the plant-specific DOG1 domain, similar patterns of expression and mutant phenotypes, as well as signs of co-evolution. These proteins interact with each other in a species-specific manner and can restore apertures in a heterologous system when both are expressed but not when expressed individually. Our findings suggest that the INP proteins form a species-specific functional module that underlies formation of pollen apertures.
HealthNature.com

Inherited PD-1 deficiency underlies tuberculosis and autoimmunity in a child

The pathophysiology of adverse events following programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) blockade, including tuberculosis (TB) and autoimmunity, remains poorly characterized. We studied a patient with inherited PD-1 deficiency and TB who died of pulmonary autoimmunity. The patient’s leukocytes did not express PD-1 or respond to PD-1-mediated suppression. The patient’s lymphocytes produced only small amounts of interferon (IFN)-γ upon mycobacterial stimuli, similarly to patients with inborn errors of IFN-γ production who are vulnerable to TB. This phenotype resulted from a combined depletion of Vδ2+ γδ T, mucosal-associated invariant T and CD56bright natural killer lymphocytes and dysfunction of other T lymphocyte subsets. Moreover, the patient displayed hepatosplenomegaly and an expansion of total, activated and RORγT+ CD4−CD8− double-negative αβ T cells, similar to patients with STAT3 gain-of-function mutations who display lymphoproliferative autoimmunity. This phenotype resulted from excessive amounts of STAT3-activating cytokines interleukin (IL)-6 and IL-23 produced by activated T lymphocytes and monocytes, and the STAT3-dependent expression of RORγT by activated T lymphocytes. Our work highlights the indispensable role of human PD-1 in governing both antimycobacterial immunity and self-tolerance, while identifying potentially actionable molecular targets for the diagnostic and therapeutic management of TB and autoimmunity in patients on PD-1 blockade.
ScienceNature.com

Rspo2 inhibits TCF3 phosphorylation to antagonize Wnt signaling during vertebrate anteroposterior axis specification

The Wnt pathway activates target genes by controlling the β-catenin-T-cell factor (TCF) transcriptional complex during embryonic development and cancer. This pathway can be potentiated by R-spondins, a family of proteins that bind RNF43/ZNRF3 E3 ubiquitin ligases and LGR4/5 receptors to prevent Frizzled degradation. Here we demonstrate that, during Xenopus anteroposterior axis specification, Rspo2 functions as a Wnt antagonist, both morphologically and at the level of gene targets and pathway mediators. Unexpectedly, the binding to RNF43/ZNRF3 and LGR4/5 was not required for the Wnt inhibitory activity. Moreover, Rspo2 did not influence Dishevelled phosphorylation in response to Wnt ligands, suggesting that Frizzled activity is not affected. Further analysis indicated that the Wnt antagonism is due to the inhibitory effect of Rspo2 on TCF3/TCF7L1 phosphorylation that normally leads to target gene activation. Consistent with this mechanism, Rspo2 anteriorizing activity has been rescued in TCF3-depleted embryos. These observations suggest that Rspo2 is a context-specific regulator of TCF3 phosphorylation and Wnt signaling.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the chemical space of protein–protein interaction inhibitors through machine learning

Although protein–protein interactions (PPIs) have emerged as the basis of potential new therapeutic approaches, targeting intracellular PPIs with small molecule inhibitors is conventionally considered highly challenging. Driven by increasing research efforts, success rates have increased significantly in recent years. In this study, we analyze the physicochemical properties of 9351 non-redundant inhibitors present in the iPPI-DB and TIMBAL databases to define a computational model for active compounds acting against PPI targets. Principle component analysis (PCA) and k-means clustering were used to identify plausible PPI targets in regions of interest in the active group in the chemical space between active and inactive iPPI compounds. Notably, the uniquely defined active group exhibited distinct differences in activity compared with other active compounds. These results demonstrate that active compounds with regions of interest in the chemical space may be expected to provide insights into potential PPI inhibitors for particular protein targets.
GoogleNature.com

Long-term effect of task-oriented functional electrical stimulation in chronic Guillain Barré syndrome–a single-subject study

Functional electrical stimulation (FES) can enhance motor learning of hand fine motor skills in neurological diseases with upper motoneuron lesions. Nevertheless, FES is rarely applied in patients with chronic Guillan-Barré syndrome (GBS) with preserved deep tendon reflexes allowing for stimulation via nerve. This single case report documents the results of an FES-supported, task-oriented grasp training to regain hand closure and pinch grip.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Influence of stroke infarct location on quality of life assessed in a multivariate lesion-symptom mapping study

Stroke has a deleterious impact on quality of life. However, it is less well known if stroke lesions in different brain regions are associated with reduced quality of life (QoL). We therefore investigated this association by multivariate lesion-symptom mapping. We analyzed magnetic resonance imaging and clinical data from the WAKE-UP trial. European Quality of Life 5 Dimensions (EQ-5D) 3 level questionnaires were completed 90 days after stroke. Lesion symptom mapping was performed using a multivariate machine learning algorithm (support vector regression) based on stroke lesions 22–36 h after stroke. Brain regions with significant associations were explored in reference to white matter tracts. Of 503 randomized patients, 329 were included in the analysis (mean age 65.4 years, SD 11.5; median NIHSS = 6, IQR 4–9; median EQ-5D score 90 days after stroke 1, IQR 0–4, median lesion volume 3.3 ml, IQR 1.1–16.9 ml). After controlling for lesion volume, significant associations between lesions and EQ-5D score were detected for the right putamen, and internal capsules of both hemispheres. Multivariate lesion inference analysis revealed an association between injuries of the cortico-spinal tracts with worse self-reported quality of life 90 days after stroke in comparably small stroke lesions, extending previous reports of the association of striato-capsular lesions with worse functional outcome. Our findings are of value to identify patients at risk of impaired QoL after stroke.
CancerNature.com

Publisher Correction: A pan-cancer analysis of CpG Island gene regulation reveals extensive plasticity within Polycomb target genes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22720-0, published online 30 April 2021. In this Article there was an error in the Author contribution statement. The final sentence of the statement ‘The last two authors (D.-C.L. and B.P.B.) are co-senior authors who jointly supervised the work, and they have the right to list their names last in their CV.’ was omitted.