Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Impact of acute ethanol intake on cardiac autonomic regulation

By Stefan Brunner, Raphaela Winter, Christina Werzer, Lukas von Stülpnagel, Ina Clasen, Annika Hameder, Andreas Stöver, Matthias Graw, Axel Bauer, Moritz F. Sinner
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcute alcohol consumption may facilitate cardiac arrhythmias underlying the ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’. Autonomic imbalance is promoting atrial arrhythmias. We analyzed the effects of alcohol on measures of the cardiac autonomic nervous system and their relation to arrhythmias. In 15 healthy individuals, alcohol was administered parenterally until a breath alcohol concentration of 0.50 mg/l. High-resolution digital 30-min ECGs were recorded at baseline, at the time of maximum alcohol concentration, and after alcohol concentration returned to near baseline. Using customized software, we assessed periodic repolarization dynamics (PRD), deceleration capacity (DC), standard measures of heart rate variability (SDNN; RMSSD; LF; HF), and standard ECG parameters (mean heart rate; PQ; QRS; QTc interval). At the maximum alcohol concentration, PRD levels were significantly increased compared to baseline [1.92 (IQR 1.14–3.33) deg2 vs. 0.85 (0.69–1.48) deg2; p = 0.001]. PRD levels remained slightly increased when alcohol concentrations returned to baseline. DC levels were significantly decreased at the maximum alcohol concentration compared to baseline [7.79 (5.89–9.62) ms vs. 9.97 (8.20–10.99) ms; p = 0.030], and returned to baseline levels upon reaching baseline levels of alcohol. Standard HRV measures were reduced at maximum alcohol concentration. The mean heart rate increased significantly during alcohol administration. QRS and QTc duration were significantly prolonged, whereas PQ interval showed no change. Our findings revealed an increase of sympathetic activity and a reduction of parasympathetic activity under the influence of alcohol administration, resulting in autonomic imbalance. This imbalance might ultimately trigger arrhythmias underlying the ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Cohort Study#Alcohol Intoxication#Int#Sdnn#Rmssd#Lf#Hf#Pq#Qrs#Prd#Iqr#Hrv#Munich Brew#Ans#Holter Ecg#Dc#Repolarization Dynamics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

c-Met enforces proinflammatory and migratory features of human activated CD4 T cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The receptor tyrosine kinase c-Met is essential for embryonic development and tissue regeneration, as it promotes cell survival, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis [1, 2]. The HGF/c-Met axis modulates several inflammatory-mediated diseases by acting on a wide variety of cells [3]. Nevertheless, studies on the role of c-Met in peripheral T cell functions are very limited, partly because we and others have reported negligible c-Met expression in naive T cells [2, 4]. Recently, we found that a fraction of murine cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) expressed c-Met (c-Met+ CTLs). We also demonstrated the presence of c-Met+ CTLs in mouse tumors [5] and central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity models [6]. Interestingly, c-Met+ CTL populations arise only under conditions caused by a pathological microenvironment. Hence, this particular c-Met+ population is barely detectable in tumor-free [5] and naïve (preimmunized) mice [7], suggesting that c-Met+ T cells are able to expand only after activation or in pathological settings. Based on these findings, we wondered whether c-Met expression can be induced on CD4+ T lymphocytes from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) upon T cell receptor (TCR) triggering.
HealthNature.com

Repeated use of SSRIs potentially associated with an increase on serum CK and CK-MB in patients with major depressive disorder: a retrospective study

There is a large amount of evidence that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are related to cardiovascular toxicity, which has aroused concern regarding their safety. However, few studies have evaluated the effects of SSRIs on cardiac injury biomarkers, such as creatine kinase (CK) and creatine kinase isoenzyme (CK-MB). The purpose of our study was to determine whether SSRIs elevated CK and CK-MB levels of prior medicated depressive patients (PMDP) compared to first-episode drug-naïve depressive patients (FDDPs). We performed an observational and retrospective study involving 128 patients with major depressive disorder. Patients who had never used any type of antidepressant were designated FDDP; patients who had used only one type of SSRI but were not treated after a recent relapse were designated PMDP. Serum CK and CK-MB levels were measured before and after using SSRIs for a period of time. The duration of current treatment in the FDDP and PMDP groups was 16.200 ± 16.726 weeks and 15.618 ± 16.902 weeks, respectively. After SSRI treatment, levels of serum CK in the PMDP group were significantly higher than in the FDDP group. Univariate ANCOVA results revealed that PMDP was 22.313 times more likely to elevate CK (OR 22.313, 95% CI 9.605–35.022) and 2.615 times more likely to elevate CK-MB (OR 2.615, 95% CI 1.287–3.943) than FDDP. Multivariate ANCOVA revealed an interaction between the group and sex of CK and CK-MB. Further pairwise analysis of the interaction results showed that in female patients, the mean difference (MD) of CK and CK-MB in PMDP was significantly greater than that in FDDP (MD = 33.410, P = 0.000, 95% CI 15.935–50.886; MD = 4.613, P = 0.000, 95% CI 2.846–6.381). Our findings suggest that patients, especially females, who had previously used SSRI antidepressants were more likely to have elevated CK and CK-MB, indicators of myocardial muscle injury. Use of SSRIs should not be assumed to be completely safe and without any cardiovascular risks.
ScienceNature.com

Self-tunable engineered yeast probiotics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a complex chronic inflammatory disorder of the gastrointestinal tract. Extracellular adenosine triphosphate (eATP) produced by the commensal microbiota and host cells activates purinergic signaling, promoting intestinal inflammation and pathology. Based on the role of eATP in intestinal inflammation, we developed yeast-based engineered probiotics that express a human P2Y2 purinergic receptor with up to a 1,000-fold increase in eATP sensitivity. We linked the activation of this engineered P2Y2 receptor to the secretion of the ATP-degrading enzyme apyrase, thus creating engineered yeast probiotics capable of sensing a pro-inflammatory molecule and generating a proportional self-regulated response aimed at its neutralization. These self-tunable yeast probiotics suppressed intestinal inflammation in mouse models of IBD, reducing intestinal fibrosis and dysbiosis with an efficacy similar to or higher than that of standard-of-care therapies usually associated with notable adverse events. By combining directed evolution and synthetic gene circuits, we developed a unique self-modulatory platform for the treatment of IBD and potentially other inflammation-driven pathologies.
ScienceNature.com

Activation of NF-κB and induction of proinflammatory cytokine expressions mediated by ORF7a protein of SARS-CoV-2

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that emerged in human populations recently. Severely ill COVID-19 patients exhibit the elevation of proinflammatory cytokines, and such an unbalanced production of proinflammatory cytokines is linked to acute respiratory distress syndrome with high mortality in COVID-19 patients. Our study provides evidence that the ORF3a, M, ORF7a, and N proteins of SARS-CoV-2 were NF-κB activators. The viral sequence from infected zoo lions belonged to clade V, and a single mutation of G251V is found for ORF3a gene compared to all other clades. No significant functional difference was found for clade V ORF3a, indicating the NF-κB activation is conserved among COVID-19 variants. Of the four viral proteins, the ORF7a protein induced the NF-κB dictated proinflammatory cytokines including IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, TNF-α, and IFNβ. The ORF7a protein also induced IL-3, IL-4, IL-7, IL-23. Of 15 different chemokines examined in the study, CCL11, CCL17, CCL19, CCL20, CCL21, CCL22, CCL25, CCL26, CCL27, and CXCL9 were significantly upregulated by ORF7. These cytokines and chemokines were frequently elevated in severely ill COVID-19 patients. Our data provide an insight into how SARS-CoV-2 modulates NF-κB signaling and inflammatory cytokine expressions. The ORF7a protein may be a desirable target for strategic developments to minimize uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

SpO/FiO as a predictor of high flow nasal cannula outcomes in children with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure

The high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) is a useful treatment modality for acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) in children. We compared the ability of the oxygen saturation to fraction of inspired oxygen ratio (S/F) and arterial oxygen partial pressure to fraction of inspired oxygen ratio (P/F) to predict HFNC outcomes in children with AHRF. This study included children treated with HFNC due to AHRF from April 2013 to March 2019 at the Severance Children’s Hospital. HFNC failure was defined as the need for mechanical ventilation. Trends of S/F and P/F during HFNC were analyzed. To predict HFNC outcomes, a nomogram was constructed based on predictive factors. A total of 139 patients with arterial blood gas data were included in the S/F and P/F analyses. S/F < 230 at initiation showed high prediction accuracy for HFNC failure (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve: 0.751). Univariate analyses identified S/F < 230 at HFNC initiation and < 200 at 2 h (odds ratio [OR] 12.83, 95% CI 5.06–35.84), and hemato-oncologic disease (OR 3.79, 95% CI 1.12–12.78) as significant predictive factors of HFNC failure. The constructed nomogram had a highly predictive performance, with a concordance index of 0.765 and 0.831 for the exploratory and validation groups, respectively. S/F may be used as a predictor of HFNC outcomes. Our nomogram with S/F for HFNC failure within 2 h may prevent delayed intubation in children with AHRF.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical predictors of the presence of obstructive sleep apnea in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is much common and associated with worse clinical outcomes in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), however, the diagnosis of OSA in HCM is still insufficient. We aim to investigate the clinical predictors of OSA in a large series of patients with HCM. A total of 589 patients with HCM who underwent sleep evaluations were retrospectively enrolled. Data from clinical characteristics and polysomnography studies were recorded. OSA was present in 346 patients (58.7%). Patients who had OSA were older, more likely to be male and had more clinical comorbidities such as hypertension, atrial fibrillation and cardiac remodeling. Multivariate logistic analyses showed that male, age, body mass index, hypertension and left ventricular outflow tract obstruction were significant factors associated with OSA. The area under the ROC curve (AUC) was 0.78 (95% CI 0.74–0.82; P < 0.001). These factors were also able to identify moderate to severe OSA with an AUC of 0.77 (95% CI 0.73–0.81; P < 0.001). These findings suggest that identifying HCM patients with high risk for OSA is feasible using characteristics from clinical practices and clinicians should have no hesitate to conduct sleep test in these patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Thbs1 induces lethal cardiac atrophy through PERK-ATF4 regulated autophagy

The thrombospondin (Thbs) family of secreted matricellular proteins are stress- and injury-induced mediators of cellular attachment dynamics and extracellular matrix protein production. Here we show that Thbs1, but not Thbs2, Thbs3 or Thbs4, induces lethal cardiac atrophy when overexpressed. Mechanistically, Thbs1 binds and activates the endoplasmic reticulum stress effector PERK, inducing its downstream transcription factor ATF4 and causing lethal autophagy-mediated cardiac atrophy. Antithetically, Thbs1−/− mice develop greater cardiac hypertrophy with pressure overload stimulation and show reduced fasting-induced atrophy. Deletion of Thbs1 effectors/receptors, including ATF6α, CD36 or CD47 does not diminish Thbs1-dependent cardiac atrophy. However, deletion of the gene encoding PERK in Thbs1 transgenic mice blunts the induction of ATF4 and autophagy, and largely corrects the lethal cardiac atrophy. Finally, overexpression of PERK or ATF4 using AAV9 gene-transfer similarly promotes cardiac atrophy and lethality. Hence, we identified Thbs1-mediated PERK-eIF2α-ATF4-induced autophagy as a critical regulator of cardiomyocyte size in the stressed heart.
ScienceNature.com

Baseline quantitative HBcAb strongly predicts undetectable HBV DNA and RNA in chronic hepatitis B patients treated with entecavir for 10 years

The predictive effect of quantitative anti-hepatitis B core on double-negative HBV DNA and RNA remains unstudied. We observed dynamic changes in this measure in chronic hepatitis B patients receiving entecavir for 10 years, evaluating its predictive value for double-negative HBV DNA and RNA. Twenty-seven chronic hepatitis B patients treated with entecavir for 10 years were enrolled in this study. Liver function, quantitative anti-hepatitis B core, hepatitis B surface and e antigens, HBV DNA and RNA were measured at baseline and each follow-up. Virological response was defined as double-negative HBV DNA and RNA; serological response was defined as hepatitis B e antigen seroconversion. After antiviral therapy, quantitative anti-hepatitis B core showed an overall downward trend. Patients with virological response had significantly higher quantitative anti-hepatitis B core levels than those without virological response at baseline. Patients with serological response also had higher quantitative anti-hepatitis B core levels than those without serological response at baseline and week 24. Baseline quantitative anti-hepatitis B core level was the only independent predictor for virological and serological responses. Baseline quantitative anti-hepatitis B core level was powerfully predictive of double-negative HBV DNA and RNA in chronic hepatitis B patients receiving long-term entecavir therapy.
CancerNature.com

A drug to block fat intake and combat cancer spread

The start-up ONA Therapeutics is developing an antibody directed at cells that initiate metastasis in cancer. Elie Dolgin is a science journalist in Somerville, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. ONA Therapeutics is a spin-off from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine, Barcelona, Spain, and...
ScienceNature.com

Acute macular neuroretinopathy following COVID-19 vaccination

The complex immunological mechanisms of vaccines bring about an inevitable risk of immune-mediated adverse reactions. Of special interest in this time of epidemic is the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and, in particular, the emerging evidence that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 adenoviral vector vaccine from AstraZeneca can cause vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). We present the case of a patient who developed an acute paracentral scotoma after having received this vaccine.
Cell PhonesNature.com

Remote supervision for simulated cataract surgery

Simulation in cataract surgery is established as a validated tool in developing surgical ability and reducing complications [1, 2]. Supervision of trainee surgeons is fundamental to ensure the development of correct techniques and to prevent bad habits from being formed. This principle extends to simulated cataract surgery using the Eyesi surgical simulator (VRmagic Holding AG, Mannheim, Germany).
GoogleNature.com

Long-term effect of task-oriented functional electrical stimulation in chronic Guillain Barré syndrome–a single-subject study

Functional electrical stimulation (FES) can enhance motor learning of hand fine motor skills in neurological diseases with upper motoneuron lesions. Nevertheless, FES is rarely applied in patients with chronic Guillan-Barré syndrome (GBS) with preserved deep tendon reflexes allowing for stimulation via nerve. This single case report documents the results of an FES-supported, task-oriented grasp training to regain hand closure and pinch grip.
PharmaceuticalsConscious Life News

Researcher: ‘We Made a Big Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine

Canadian immunologist and vaccine researcher Byram Bridle, Ph.D., has gained access to Pfizer’s biodistribution study from the Japanese regulatory agency. The research, previously unseen, demonstrates a huge problem with all COVID-19 vaccines. The assumption that vaccine developers have been working with is that the mRNA in the vaccines would primarily...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Therapeutic implications of menin inhibition in acute leukemias

Menin inhibitors are novel targeted agents currently in clinical development for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemia. Menin has a tumor suppressor function in endocrine glands. Germline mutations in the gene encoding menin cause the multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN1) syndrome, a hereditary condition associated with tumors of the endocrine glands. However, menin is also critical for leukemogenesis in subsets driven by rearrangement of the Lysine Methyltransferase 2A (KMT2A) gene, previously known as mixed-lineage leukemia (MLL), which encodes an epigenetic modifier. These seemingly opposing functions of menin can be explained by its various roles in gene regulation. Therefore, leukemias with rearrangement of KMT2A are predicted to respond to menin inhibition with early clinical data validating this proof-of-concept. These leukemias affect infants, children and adults, and lead to adverse outcomes with current standard therapies. Recent studies have identified novel targets in acute leukemia that are susceptible to menin inhibition, such as mutated Nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1), the most common genetic alteration in adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In addition to these alterations, other leukemia subsets with similar transcriptional dependency could be targeted through menin inhibition. This led to rationally designed clinical studies, investigating small-molecule oral menin inhibitors in relapsed acute leukemias with promising early results. Herein, we discuss the physiologic and malignant biology of menin, the mechanisms of leukemia in these susceptible subsets, and future therapeutic strategies using these inhibitors in acute leukemia.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
Bellevue, WAcanadiangrocer.com

Amazon Fresh turns to autonomous checkout

Shoppers of the company's new Bellevue, Wash. store will also have the option to pay at a traditional checkout. Amazon is about to disrupt the grocery landscape yet again. The company is bringing is checkout technology to its Amazon Fresh grocery chain, which currently has a footprint of 13 stores.
Traffich-net.org

Making cities for autonomous shared mobility

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. FFJ/Valeo Workshop - Making cities for autonomous shared mobility. These days, we see changes coming from traditionally human-driven vehicles to the automation vehicles (AVs) and smart cities concepts. The emerging technologies offer improvement of transportation quality, mitigate traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and bring economic benefit. This workshop highlights the automation shared mobility through the implication to ensure that the AVs technologies can be deployed in ways that maximize the public benefit. Whether AVs offer practical benefits depends on certain city conditions that allow new mobility to be flourishing. AVs have generated both excitements as well as anxieties about the future of urban transportation and lifestyle. The transition time to automation mobility offers opportunities for cities to reconsider and prepare. How to adapt automation shared mobility to existence city context? How to integrate the concept of automation shared mobility to emerging technologies including MaaS (Mobility as a Service) and IoT (Internet of Things)? Which roads will be ready for automation shared mobility? Who will be responsible for building advanced infrastructures? The discussion panel covers two key sessions on infrastructure development and governance. First, we will discuss specific support infrastructures for new mobility systems. Second, the governance session will discuss on networking and collaboration requirements among stake holders to build and regulate frameworks. The discussion will exchange diversity of experimental cities and their dynamics from hands-on experiences and research findings by actors of governance in policy implementation, industry development, and academic research.
Energy Industryjust-auto.com

India looks to flex-fuel and ethanol

India is considering making flex-fuel engines mandatory for automakers, according to remarks made by a government minister. Local media reports have cited Union minister Nitin Gadkari saying that a decision to confirm the move will be taken within ten days. He said the move – which would see cheaper bio-ethanol supplied for automotive use – would help farmers and boost the Indian economy.
Technologyetftrends.com

An ETF to Capture the Opportunity in Autonomous Technologies

Exchange traded fund investors should explore the future of autonomous technologies robotics. In the recent webcast, Drones, Robotaxis, 3D Printing, and More: Investing in Autonomous Technologies, Tasha Keeney, Analyst, ARK; and Matt Murphy, Vice President, National ETF Sales, Resolute Investment Managers, highlighted advancements in autonomous technologies that could open growth opportunities for investors.
Worldchemindnews.com

Finland facing acute shortage of workers, seeks foreigners

Finland, which has been labelled the happiest country on the planet with world-beating living standards, should be inundated with people looking to relocate, but it is actually experiencing a severe shortage of workers. “It’s now well accepted that we need a phenomenal amount of people to come to the country,”...