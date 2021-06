Whether you are a birder, a wildlife enthusiast, or just want to see the wild side of Singapore, we’ve got you covered. Singapore is synonymous with shiny skyscrapers and futuristic architecture. But the concrete jungle is also home to many beautiful and bizarre creatures. With zoos, farms, nature reserves, rescue centres, and other wildlife havens dotted around the island, there are plenty of opportunities for you to see native animals such as the wild pig, pied oriental hornbill, otter, and crocodile, as well as weird and wonderful rescues and imports in the flesh. To help you make the most of your trip, we’ve mapped out the best places to see animals in the north, west, and east of Singapore, as well as offshore islands including Sentosa and Pulau Ubin.