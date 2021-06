Here I find myself in my 16th season with the WNBA and for the first time I want to tell my PRIDE story. Although my career is very public, off the court I have always tended to be a private person. This does not mean that I am not a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. If anything, witnessing our community grow has been a great source of pride. If my story encourages just one person to live more comfortably or confidently, that would feel like a meaningful, personal contribution to it.