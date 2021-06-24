South L.A. gets to Double Dip

This is one time when it is more than okay to double-dip! With two brand new swimming pools opening at two different parks, South LA is summer-ready! On Saturday, June 26, Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson of the Eighth District will lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Algin Sutton Park in Vermont Vista, and Van Ness Recreation Center in the Crenshaw District to celebrate two newly installed swimming pools, water play areas, renovated bathhouses, and new landscaping at each park. Michael Shull, general manager of the Department of Recreation and Parks, will join the Councilmember, along with community members, neighbors, and families. The public is invited to join the festivities.