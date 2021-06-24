Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BLACK CLOUD SUMMONER

The Quietus
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith close to 30 releases to his name in just the last four years, Nottingham noise artist BLACKCLOUDSUMMONER is nothing if not prolific. Nick Roseblade finds horrfic beauty in his latest. At times is hard to remember that BLACKCLOUDSUMMONER has only been making music since late 2017. Before that he...

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cloud#Godhead#Phosphene Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicThe Quietus

Alasdair Roberts og Völvur

Norwegian folk collective Völvur team up with Scotland's very own Alasdair Roberts for an album combining traditional and modern songs in both groups' native languages – to powerful effect, finds Tom Bolton. The Old Fabled River opens with a cinematic swell of fiddle and percussion, a calling card for its...
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rebel Wilson showcases her 30 kilogram weight loss as she dons a cheerleader outfit and shakes her behind on the set of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has been filming her latest project, Senior Year, in Atlanta - her first major role since her staggering 30 kilogram weight loss. And the 41-year-old proved her love of comedy was front and centre on Sunday when she posted a number of images of her in character - along with footage of her her shaking her derriere at the end of a dance routine.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white dress with a one strap, asymmetrical top by A.L.C. — perfect for the California heat wave!
Celebritiesthesource.com

Adele Spotted Out Shopping With Rumored Boyfriend Skepta

Adele and Skepta reignited romance rumors after they were spotted shopping at the Cabazon Outlets. Page Six reported the singer was seen shopping in the Prada store with the UK rapper that she said she wasn’t dating. “She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

No Biz Markie Is NOT DEAD, However Prayers Are Being Summoned

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The trending story over the last 24 hours is that Hip Hop iconic Biz Markie had passed away however whoever started that story didn’t fact check it before they hit post because The Biz is still amongst us. However the family is still summoning prayer warriors.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee stuns in beachfront shot as she continues crusade against trolls

Ginger Zee is fighting the storm in more ways than one, braving the elements on land while braving the trolls on social media. Good Morning America's chief meteorologist was attacked by trolls over the past few days on social media who called her a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt" and tried to state that she wasn't a scientist or capable of doing her job.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Learned a ‘Life Lesson’ in Artistic Poolside Pic

What is your approach to life? For former NCIS star Emily Wickersham, it’s all about jumping in headfirst and living her best life. Fans of NCIS know and love Wickersham, who plays the character of NSA Analyst Elanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Wickersham was a regular member of the cast, having played the role of Agent Bishop for the past eight years. For those out there who are not quite sure, NCIS focuses on a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead kiss passionately while on store run

He had her at hollow screws. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead can’t contain their new found affection for one another, exchanging hugs and kisses Thursday while making a run to the hardware store. The 52-year-old Oscar winner and the 42-year-old television host were seen embracing as they entered a Home...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

ÆNIGMATUM Summons All The Death Metal On New Song "Disenthralled"

Ænigmatum is now streaming their new single "Disenthralled", whose runtime encompasses everything from slow-motion riffs to stuff that sounds like later Death and mid-career Opeth. Plus, this is a great excuse to take a long look at the awesome artwork done by Ivory Crux (Voidceremony) for the album. Ænigmatum will...
Worlddesiretoinspire.net

Cloud Parade

“This stunning home was tired and unloved and required a major refresh to enliven it for holiday guests. The interior of the house needed to complement the magnificence of the view.”. Don’t fight it, enhance it. Josie Simpson of Altus Design Studio loves colour, texture and pattern. In this Blue...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Compares Metallica Song to Death Metal

Speaking to Apple Music on Thursday (July 8), Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge. Metallica's classic Master of Puppets track "The Thing That Should Not Be" with the subgenre of death metal. The Ghost bandleader, also known as the mysterious frontman Papa Emeritus and/or Cardinal Copia, did so by suggesting that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy