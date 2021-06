I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. What do you love from the ice cream man? Does your favorite frozen treat match the most popular choice?. Summers were special as a kid: no school, running through the sprinklers and the ice cream truck. As a parent, hearing the ice cream truck song "Turkey in the Straw" may give you a whole different feeling altogether (and an earworm- sorry). Van Halen's "Ice Cream Man" is easier to listen to, and all of Dave's flavors are guaranteed to satisfy. That was part of the mystery of the ice cream truck. What frozen treats were deep inside the coolers in the back of the van? Would they have your favorite this week, or something new to try?