In 2018, Blake Treinen had a breakout season for the Oakland Athletics where he threw 80.1 innings with a 0.78 ERA. He struck out 31.7% of hitters and was worth 3.6 fWAR. After a rocky 2019 season in Oakland, Treinen signed a deal with the Dodgers. His time in LA has been nothing short of underwhelming. However, this season he’s thrown 30.2 innings with a 3.23 ERA and a 28.1% strikeout rate. His 2.41 xERA and .247 xwOBA are both the 13th best among all pitchers. The deeper you dig, the closer the season seems to resemble his 2018 season, providing hope that his dominance in the past was not just a fluke.