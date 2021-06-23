Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bank of America, Wells Fargo eye dividend boost as Fed’s stress tests loom

By Suzanne O'Halloran
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe green light to unleash billions to shareholders may be given to the CEOs of the nation’s biggest banks as soon as today. The Federal Reserve is expected to nix a rule that handcuffed the banks from raising dividends and buying back shares during the pandemic depending on whether the banks pass the stress tests. The results, released after the close of trading, will show whether 19 U.S. banks have capital levels that can withstand a crisis.

www.foxbusiness.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Charles Scharf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Bank Of America#America Banks#Stress Test#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of America Corp#Fox Business#Bofa#Fargo Co#Morgan Stanley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsthepopnews.com

Wall Street banks hike shareholder payouts

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo said on Monday the. were hiking their capital payouts after the US Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following their annual “stress tests” last week. Analysts and investors had expected the country’s largest lenders to start...
Marketsinvezz.com

U.S. lenders increase dividends after passing Fed’s annual stress test

Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo doubled their dividends. Citigroup kept its quarterly dividend payments unchanged. The Wall Street banks passed Fed's annual stress test last week. The Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Bank of American (NYSE: BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), and Wells Fargo...
Personal Financemorns.ca

U.S. banks to boost payouts to shareholders after Fed’s all-clear

The country’s biggest banks are ready to put more money in their shareholders’ pockets. Several Wall Street banks announced plans Monday to increase dividends and buy back their stock as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the most aggressive. Morgan Stanley said it...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Stress Testing Results Bode Well for Regions Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), a $153 billion asset bank based in Alabama, successfully passed the Federal Reserve's 2021 annual stress test, along with the 22 other banks that went through the exercise. But what makes Regions somewhat unique is that it was one of four banks that opted into stress testing this year even though it didn't need to.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Wells Fargo's Unusual Options Activity

On Tuesday, shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $45.44. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Economynewagebd.net

US banks reward shareholders after Fed greenlight

Some of the United States’ biggest banks announced on Monday that they would pay tens of billions of dollars to shareholders in dividend increases and stock buybacks after getting the go-ahead from the Federal Reserve. The Fed lifted some Covid-era restrictions on banks last week as they proved able to...
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan (JPM) to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $1.00 per share, up from $0.90 per share

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) announced today that it has completed the Federal Reserve's 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR") stress test process. The Firm's indicative Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") requirement is 3.2% (down from the current 3.3%) and the Firm's minimum Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.2% (down from the current 11.3%). The Federal Reserve Board will provide the Firm with its final SCB requirement by August 31, 2021, and that requirement will become effective on October 1, 2021 and will remain in effect until September 30, 2022.
Stocksetftrends.com

Banking ETFs to Consider as Big Banks Boost Dividends

Big banks are raising dividends, amid news that the June U.S. consumer confidence data hit its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began. Banks have also passed their stress tests, heightening expectations for robust economic growth in Q2. While many of the biggest banking stocks are flat to lower on...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Moderna, Morgan Stanley, GE and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Moderna — Moderna shares surged 5.1% after the company said its Covid vaccine showed promise in a lab setting in protecting against coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious delta variant first identified in India. Banks — Big banks saw their shares...
Stockserienewsnow.com

Morgan Stanley is doubling its dividend and buying back up to $12 billion of stock

Morgan Stanley is doubling its quarterly dividend from 35 cents a share to 70 cents a share, and buying back up to $12 billion of stock, the company announced Monday. The powerful Wall Street bank "has accumulated significant excess capital over the past several years" Morgan Stanley chairman and CEO James Gorman said in a statement. He added that the bank "now has one of the largest capital buffers in the industry."
Public HealthGreenwichTime

Freed from COVID restrictions, big US banks hike dividends

NEW YORK (AP) — Recently freed from regulators' coronavirus restrictions, the largest U.S. banks on Monday announced plans to return tens of billions of dollars to their shareholders over the next year in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. It's a signal that banks are looking to reward their...