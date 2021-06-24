Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, TX

Charles Arthur Lipscomb, Sr.

Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Arthur Lipscomb, Sr. TEXARKANA Charles Arthur Lipscomb Sr. played his final gig as DJ Lip as he slept peacefully on June 15, 2021. Charles was born to Ben and Minnie Lipscomb on December 20, 1930 in Temple, Texas. His family later moved to Brownwood, Texas, where he spent most of his childhood. Charles attended school in Brownwood until his junior year of high school when he was recruited by his mentor/coach Mr. Reed to come to Marshall, Texas to play football for H.B. Pemberton High School. He was an outstanding athlete for the Pemberton Panthers during those two years. After graduation from high school he met and married his wife of 67 years, Lillie Brown. To this union 4 children were born and they made a home in Marshall for over 50 years.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Marshall, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Marshall, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Pemberton Panthers#Darco American Norit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.