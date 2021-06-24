Charles Arthur Lipscomb, Sr. TEXARKANA Charles Arthur Lipscomb Sr. played his final gig as DJ Lip as he slept peacefully on June 15, 2021. Charles was born to Ben and Minnie Lipscomb on December 20, 1930 in Temple, Texas. His family later moved to Brownwood, Texas, where he spent most of his childhood. Charles attended school in Brownwood until his junior year of high school when he was recruited by his mentor/coach Mr. Reed to come to Marshall, Texas to play football for H.B. Pemberton High School. He was an outstanding athlete for the Pemberton Panthers during those two years. After graduation from high school he met and married his wife of 67 years, Lillie Brown. To this union 4 children were born and they made a home in Marshall for over 50 years.