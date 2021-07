OKLAHOMA CITY – In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) turned up no documents concerning correspondence between itself and the Muscogee Nation on Treaty of 1866. The Association sought correspondence between Muscogee Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs about Article 2 of the 1866 Treaty between the United States and the Muscogee Nation earlier this year. Article 2 provided “all the rights and privileges of native citizens” to Creek Freedmen. It ensured that “laws of [Muscogee] Nation shall be equally binding upon and give equal protection to all such persons, and all others, of whatsoever race or color, who may be adopted as citizens or members of said tribe.”