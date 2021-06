Harbour Energy Plc., which operates as an oil and gas exploration company that commercialises it, merged with Chrysoar Holdings Ltd. during March. Their extraction reserves are located in the North Sea. The UK-based company was founded back in 2007 and has become one of the tops of their league in record time. Harbour Energy Plc shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code HBR. As an oil and gas E&P company, their shares are currently experiencing an uptick that seems less temporary by the minute during the opening hours of the market today on June 25, 2021. Let us discuss how investing in HBR shares could benefit investors or not.