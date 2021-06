(Active Cases of COVID 19)....They continue a downward trend. Officials say the number of Active Cases of the virus are at the lowest levels they have been in over a year. The latest numbers for COVID 19 are released by the County Public Health Department. As of Friday morning, there were 44 active cases of COVID 19. Four of those are hospitalized, with 1 in Intensive Care. The positivity rate for COVID 19 is at 2.4%. Health officials continue to urge everyone who has not been vaccinated for the virus, to get vaccinated. Currently almost 177,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. To find out where vaccines are being administered go to the County Public Health website.