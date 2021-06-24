Falling Birth Rates Spur Clash over Race and School Choice in Michigan

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The well-heeled suburban enclave of Grosse Pointe, just across the border from Detroit, is home to some of the best schools in Michigan, according to just about any measure you choose. Online raters like Niche and U.S. News & World Report have issued high grades to both the district as a whole and its high schools. The local average SAT score places comfortably above the national average. And just in the last five years, separate elementary schools were selected for the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools program in 2016 and 2017.