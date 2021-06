I was this many days old when I discovered that pretty much everyone should be figuring out how to get more vitamin D in their lives since it’s one nutrient most people don’t get enough of. “Put it this way, it’s more common for people to be deficient in vitamin D than to have sufficient levels of it,” says Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, RD. This is in part because folks now have more allergies and dietary restrictions than ever, which keeps them from eating foods high in the nutrient, she says.