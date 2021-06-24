38 Excellent Bay Area Coffee Shops Recommended By Locals

It’s always a good morning in the Bay!

If you’re a coffee fiend like 90% of Bay Area residents, you’ll know that there is no shortage of high quality coffee in San Francisco and beyond. We wanted to get to the bottom of where locals love to get their buzz, so we posted a poll on Instagram asking for go-to coffee shops. Our followers did not disappoint, and here we have a bullet list of the best coffee shops in the Bay, recommended by locals! Be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom for a detailed map showing exactly where to find your next cup. Whether you’re interested in a quick espresso shot or a fun, colorful drink, these coffee shops are definitely worth putting on your list.

San Francisco:

1. Hole in the Wall

524 Union St, San Francisco

2. Caffe Trieste

601 Vallejo St., San Francisco

3. The Coffee Movement

1030 Washington St, San Francisco

4. Verve Coffee Roasters

5. Fayes

3614 18th St, San Francisco

6. Sextant Coffee Roasters

1415 Folsom St, San Francisco

7. Lady Falcon Coffee Club Truck

Alamo Square Park, Steiner St & Hayes Street, San Francisco

8. SPRO Coffee Lab

SPARK Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San Francisco

9. Red Bay Coffee Roasters

10. Philz

11. Equator Coffees

12. Scullery

687 Geary St, San Francisco

13. Excelsior Coffee

4495 Mission St, San Francisco

14. Java Beach

1396 La Playa St, San Francisco

15. Martha & Bros

16. Ashley’s Cafe

4454 California St, San Francisco

17. Simple Pleasures

3434 Balboa St, San Francisco

18. Home Coffee Roasters

19. Ritual Coffee Roasters

20. Klatch Coffee

1452 Franklin St, San Francisco

21. AndyTown Coffee Roasters

22. Blue Bottle Coffee

23. Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters

Beyond San Francisco:

24. Caffe 817 (Oakland)

817 Washington St, Oakland

25. Orbit Coffee Company (Oakland)

1225C 7th St, Oakland

26. Xochi the Dog Cafe (Oakland)

1038 E 21st St, Oakland

27. High Wire Coffee Roasters (Bay Area)

28. Caffe Strada (Berkeley)

2300 College Ave, Berkeley

29. MY Coffee Roastery (Berkeley)

2080 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley

30. Steeltown Coffee & Tea (Pittsburg)

695 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg

31. Coffee & More (Sunnyvale)

100 S Murphy Ave #1, Sunnyvale

32. Nirvana Soul (San Jose)

315 S 1st St, San Jose

33. 11th Hour (Santa Cruz)

1001 Center St #1, Santa Cruz

34. Tellus (Walnut Creek)

1410 N Main St, Walnut Creek

35. Dr. Insomniac’s (Novato)

800 Grant Ave, Novato

36. Sabino’s Coffee (San Leandro)

1273 MacArthur Blvd, San Leandro

37. Kafeehaus (San Mateo)

92 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

38. Hippies Brew (Hayward, Union City)

888 C Street, Hayward

3900 Smith Street, Union City



Featured image: Photo by Laureen Missaire on Unsplash