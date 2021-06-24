Cancel
San Francisco, CA

38 Excellent Bay Area Coffee Shops Recommended By Locals

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 5 days ago

It’s always a good morning in the Bay!

If you’re a coffee fiend like 90% of Bay Area residents, you’ll know that there is no shortage of high quality coffee in San Francisco and beyond. We wanted to get to the bottom of where locals love to get their buzz, so we posted a poll on Instagram asking for go-to coffee shops. Our followers did not disappoint, and here we have a bullet list of the best coffee shops in the Bay, recommended by locals! Be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom for a detailed map showing exactly where to find your next cup. Whether you’re interested in a quick espresso shot or a fun, colorful drink, these coffee shops are definitely worth putting on your list.

San Francisco:

1. Hole in the Wall

524 Union St, San Francisco

Website

2. Caffe Trieste

601 Vallejo St., San Francisco

Website

3. The Coffee Movement

1030 Washington St, San Francisco

Website

4. Verve Coffee Roasters

Locations Website

5. Fayes

3614 18th St, San Francisco

Website

6. Sextant Coffee Roasters

1415 Folsom St, San Francisco

Website

7. Lady Falcon Coffee Club Truck

Alamo Square Park, Steiner St & Hayes Street, San Francisco

Website

8. SPRO Coffee Lab

SPARK Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San Francisco

Website

9. Red Bay Coffee Roasters

Locations Website

10. Philz

Locations Website

11. Equator Coffees

Locations Website

12. Scullery

687 Geary St, San Francisco

Website

13. Excelsior Coffee

4495 Mission St, San Francisco

Website

14. Java Beach

1396 La Playa St, San Francisco

Website

15. Martha & Bros

Locations Website

16. Ashley’s Cafe

4454 California St, San Francisco

Website

17. Simple Pleasures

3434 Balboa St, San Francisco

Facebook

18. Home Coffee Roasters

Locations Website

19. Ritual Coffee Roasters

Locations Website

20. Klatch Coffee

1452 Franklin St, San Francisco

More locations Website

21. AndyTown Coffee Roasters

Locations Website

22. Blue Bottle Coffee

Locations Website

23. Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters

Locations Website

Beyond San Francisco:

24. Caffe 817 (Oakland)

817 Washington St, Oakland

Website

25. Orbit Coffee Company (Oakland)

1225C 7th St, Oakland

Website

26. Xochi the Dog Cafe (Oakland)

1038 E 21st St, Oakland

27. High Wire Coffee Roasters (Bay Area)

Locations Website

28. Caffe Strada (Berkeley)

2300 College Ave, Berkeley

Facebook

29. MY Coffee Roastery (Berkeley)

2080 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley

Website

30. Steeltown Coffee & Tea (Pittsburg)

695 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg

Website

31. Coffee & More (Sunnyvale)

100 S Murphy Ave #1, Sunnyvale

Website

32. Nirvana Soul (San Jose)

315 S 1st St, San Jose

Website

33. 11th Hour (Santa Cruz)

1001 Center St #1, Santa Cruz

Website

34. Tellus (Walnut Creek)

1410 N Main St, Walnut Creek

Website

35. Dr. Insomniac’s (Novato)

800 Grant Ave, Novato

Website

36. Sabino’s Coffee (San Leandro)

1273 MacArthur Blvd, San Leandro

Facebook

37. Kafeehaus (San Mateo)

92 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

Facebook

38. Hippies Brew (Hayward, Union City)

888 C Street, Hayward

3900 Smith Street, Union City

Website


Featured image: Photo by Laureen Missaire on Unsplash

