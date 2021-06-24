38 Excellent Bay Area Coffee Shops Recommended By Locals
It’s always a good morning in the Bay!
If you’re a coffee fiend like 90% of Bay Area residents, you’ll know that there is no shortage of high quality coffee in San Francisco and beyond. We wanted to get to the bottom of where locals love to get their buzz, so we posted a poll on Instagram asking for go-to coffee shops. Our followers did not disappoint, and here we have a bullet list of the best coffee shops in the Bay, recommended by locals! Be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom for a detailed map showing exactly where to find your next cup. Whether you’re interested in a quick espresso shot or a fun, colorful drink, these coffee shops are definitely worth putting on your list.
San Francisco:
1. Hole in the Wall
524 Union St, San FranciscoWebsite
2. Caffe Trieste
601 Vallejo St., San FranciscoWebsite
3. The Coffee Movement
1030 Washington St, San FranciscoWebsite
4. Verve Coffee RoastersLocations Website
5. Fayes
3614 18th St, San FranciscoWebsite
6. Sextant Coffee Roasters
1415 Folsom St, San FranciscoWebsite
7. Lady Falcon Coffee Club Truck
Alamo Square Park, Steiner St & Hayes Street, San FranciscoWebsite
8. SPRO Coffee Lab
SPARK Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San FranciscoWebsite
9. Red Bay Coffee RoastersLocations Website
10. PhilzLocations Website
11. Equator CoffeesLocations Website
12. Scullery
687 Geary St, San FranciscoWebsite
13. Excelsior Coffee
4495 Mission St, San FranciscoWebsite
14. Java Beach
1396 La Playa St, San FranciscoWebsite
15. Martha & BrosLocations Website
16. Ashley’s Cafe
4454 California St, San FranciscoWebsite
17. Simple Pleasures
3434 Balboa St, San FranciscoFacebook
18. Home Coffee RoastersLocations Website
19. Ritual Coffee RoastersLocations Website
20. Klatch Coffee
1452 Franklin St, San FranciscoMore locations Website
21. AndyTown Coffee RoastersLocations Website
22. Blue Bottle CoffeeLocations Website
23. Wrecking Ball Coffee RoastersLocations Website
Beyond San Francisco:
24. Caffe 817 (Oakland)
817 Washington St, OaklandWebsite
25. Orbit Coffee Company (Oakland)
1225C 7th St, OaklandWebsite
26. Xochi the Dog Cafe (Oakland)
1038 E 21st St, Oakland
27. High Wire Coffee Roasters (Bay Area)Locations Website
28. Caffe Strada (Berkeley)
2300 College Ave, BerkeleyFacebook
29. MY Coffee Roastery (Berkeley)
2080 Martin Luther King Jr Way, BerkeleyWebsite
30. Steeltown Coffee & Tea (Pittsburg)
695 Railroad Ave, PittsburgWebsite
31. Coffee & More (Sunnyvale)
100 S Murphy Ave #1, SunnyvaleWebsite
32. Nirvana Soul (San Jose)
315 S 1st St, San JoseWebsite
33. 11th Hour (Santa Cruz)
1001 Center St #1, Santa CruzWebsite
34. Tellus (Walnut Creek)
1410 N Main St, Walnut CreekWebsite
35. Dr. Insomniac’s (Novato)
800 Grant Ave, NovatoWebsite
36. Sabino’s Coffee (San Leandro)
1273 MacArthur Blvd, San LeandroFacebook
37. Kafeehaus (San Mateo)
92 E 3rd Ave, San MateoFacebook
38. Hippies Brew (Hayward, Union City)
888 C Street, Hayward
3900 Smith Street, Union CityWebsite
Featured image: Photo by Laureen Missaire on Unsplash