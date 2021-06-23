Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

House in Boliqueime by Bak Gordon Arquitectos

homestratosphere.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollaboration: Francesca Petrin, João Bagão, Nuno Costa. During the last forty years most of the Algarve, the southern region of Portugal, was transformed into holiday resorts. The landscape lost its character when new tourist construction grew spontaneously, without any sense of order that would have integrated the area’s cultural and scenic values. However, for centuries the Algarve’s climate, natural landscape and cultural traditions have prescribed a way of building and living that belongs to the south and is inspired by the Mediterranean.

www.homestratosphere.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Nuno Costa Site
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
Country
Portugal
News Break
Interior Design
Related
DesignArchDaily

Casa Candelaria / Cherem arquitectos

Architectural Design: Abraham Cherem, José Antonio Aguilar. Text description provided by the architects. Casa Candelaria, Located at the outsides of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, was conceived under concepts that detonate the strength in its presence and belonging to the place where it uproots, for which it was decided to return to the program of the Mexican haciendas and solve the new house around courtyards which themselves contain an activity that represents the tension and the relationship between the functions of the volumes that surround it.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

CPDA Arquitectos completes housing with dusty pink residential volumes in Mexico city

Mexican architecture practice CPDA Arquitectos has completed a new residential complex that features dusty pink volumes marking the building from afar within a neighborhood in Mexico city, Mexico. Named Casa Jardin Escandón, the 2,300-square-metre development is a mixed-use project that contains a commercial space at the street level. Located at...
Visual Artvisitbuffaloniagara.com

See These Amazing Ceramic Sculptures at the Martin House

The Albright-Knox’s Public Art Initiative has partnered with Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House to present an exciting installation featuring artist Jun Kaneko’s monumental ceramic sculptures on view through early October 2021. Titled “The Space Between: Frank Lloyd Wright | Jun Kaneko,” the installation comprises seven of the artist’s enormous, freestanding ceramic works for outdoor display on the newly restored grounds of the Martin House estate, as well as a series of smaller works on view inside the visitor center.
Visual Arthomestratosphere.com

Small houses for Ryokan by G architects studio

Co-design: SANSUI-SHA Co.,Ltd. Project manager: Hiroaki Yamakami/ SANSUI-SHA Co.,Ltd. Construction: Terunobu Anzai, Hiroto Inoue/ Anzaikomuten. Furniture and fixtures production: Takahiro Naito*. Client: Kishi-ke Co.,Ltd. Art director: Hitomi Kishi/ **. Photo credit: Daisuke Shima. *SANSUI-SHA Co.,Ltd. **Kishi-ke Co.,Ltd. Concept. These are houses for making profits. The clients live in one of...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Deschanel Gordon Quartet at the 606 Club

(606 Club. 26 June 2021. Review by Peter Jones) This eagerly-anticipated gig was massively over-subscribed, and it’s not difficult to see why. 23-year-old Londoner Deschanel Gordon has already scaled the heights: last year he not only won the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year but graduated from Trinity Laban with a First. He has also appeared at Ronnie Scott’s, The Barbican, Love Supreme, and at festivals in Europe and America as well as playing with the SEED ensemble and various other London bands. The only question is: has he peaked too soon?
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

‘ORGANIC’ at Sullivan Goss

Beyond the standard art historical idea of a school or a movement lies the territory suggested by significant aesthetic trends that seemingly exceed conscious intention. ORGANIC, the current show at Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, offers a snapshot of one such sprawling and manifold tendency in contemporary art. “Organic,” one of the 21st century’s most popular (and unreliable) words, refers in this case to the blurring of boundaries and the celebration of overlaps between art objects and the shapes and materials of the natural world.
Claremont, CAscrippscollege.edu

Tara Contractor ’13

The four years I spent working at the Ruth Chandler Williamson Gallery were as essential a part of my Scripps education as any of my classes. I’ve worked at a number of other arts institutions since graduating, but nowhere else exposed me to so many different kinds of art world experiences.
MuseumsPalm Beach Daily News

Norton Museum of Art brings fall exhibit of Kahlo, Rivera works

Visitors to the Norton Museum of Art are in for a rare treat this fall: an exhibit gathering the largest group of works by legendary Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to ever be exhibited at the museum. “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Black Life Captured Through Quilting at the Bisa Butler: Portraits Exhibition.

Bisa Butler is a contemporary artist known for her quilted portraits that celebrate and focus on Black life. She says she wants to “tell stories that have been forgotten over time.” A Howard University graduate, Bisa Butler, studied painting during her undergraduate and art education while obtaining her master’s degree from Montclair University. During a fiber art class, she says she fell in love with the art form. Her quilts build on a rich tradition rooted in the Black community. She calls herself a storyteller and says in her artist statement that her grandmother and mother taught her how to sew.
Agriculturehomestratosphere.com

CASA TEJIDA (Woven House) by Zuloark Open Office

Structural Consulting & Calculation: Antonio Fernández Caro. Architecture Team: Santiago Pradilla, Zuloark, Jóse López, Sergio Carranza (Verde), Laura Vispe. Wood Preparation: Maderas Los Alcazares. Carlos Bernal. Metalworking: Lormicortes. Lilia, Miguel, Mauricio, Rubén. Natural Weave: Diseño y Arte La Fuente. Doña Maria. Ceramic Roof Tiles: Nvarcilla. Carlos Guerra. Assembly & Community:...
Museumshamlethub.com

Aldrich Awarded $75,000 Grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation For The Visual Arts

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum Awarded $75,000 Grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation For The Visual Arts. The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has awarded The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum $75,000 to support its 2022 exhibitions program. These essential funds will help realize three important exhibitions: the group exhibition 52 Artists: Revisiting a Feminist Milestone, and two solo exhibitions by artists Milano Chow and Duane Slick.
DesignWallpaper*

Artist Fischli/Weiss puts quizzical stamp on Alvar Aalto’s ‘Stool 60’

‘Am I suffering from good taste?’, ‘Can everything be thought?’, ‘Is it dangerous to dream of another life all the time?’ These are some of the more existential questions posed in artist Fischli/Weiss’ latest intervention, 21 Questions (2021). The project marks the second in the ongoing ICA x Artek series...
FestivalHyperallergic

The Forgotten “Black Woodstock” of 1969

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». A grand unearthing of an event all but lost to wider cultural memory, Summer of Soul’s opening introduction of 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival — the “Black Woodstock” — is explosive. Footage of contemporary historical events flashes alongside a drum solo from Stevie Wonder, building to a thunderous crescendo as the title card lands. The sheer power of the imagery immediately makes it baffling that this was ever forgotten. Blending such electric concert performance and sociological retrospection, the documentary makes an appropriate directorial debut for Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, beloved producer and drummer for storied hip-hop collective The Roots. Despite being a first feature, Summer of Soul concisely balances performance, interview, and history in its own rhythmic fashion.
Visual ArtArchDaily

House VG / BLT Arquitectos

¿How can we place a house on a steep hillside? This was the main challenge with the VG house project, where its functionality and its placement and construction were conditioned by the slope. We had to find the best way to place a building on a 45 degrees slope, facing...
Visual Arthomestratosphere.com

House in Costa do Castelo by Bak Gordon Arquitectos

Collaboration: Ana Carolina Campos, Gonçalo Frias, José Pedro Cano, Luís Pedro Pinto, Nuno Costa, Pedro Pedro. Consultants: F&C (Landscape architecture), Betar (Foundations, Structures and Geological Survey), prom&E Consulting (Electrics, Telecommunications, Security, Acoustics and Mechanics), Campo d’ Água (Hydraulics) Areas: 465m2 construction area. Date: Project 2013-15 [Works completion 2019]. Photographs: Francisco...
Visual Arthomestratosphere.com

Two Houses in Casa Queimada by Bak Gordon Arquitectos

This is a project of two twin houses located in the the barrocal region of the algarve’s mountains, near tavira. They occupy each other one of the two hills of the site terrain. They are objects with straight lines and pragmatic house conception: the social spaces on the ground level and the rooms upstairs.