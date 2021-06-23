House in Boliqueime by Bak Gordon Arquitectos
Collaboration: Francesca Petrin, João Bagão, Nuno Costa. During the last forty years most of the Algarve, the southern region of Portugal, was transformed into holiday resorts. The landscape lost its character when new tourist construction grew spontaneously, without any sense of order that would have integrated the area’s cultural and scenic values. However, for centuries the Algarve’s climate, natural landscape and cultural traditions have prescribed a way of building and living that belongs to the south and is inspired by the Mediterranean.www.homestratosphere.com