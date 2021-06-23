House in Boliqueime by Bak Gordon Arquitectos

(606 Club. 26 June 2021. Review by Peter Jones) This eagerly-anticipated gig was massively over-subscribed, and it’s not difficult to see why. 23-year-old Londoner Deschanel Gordon has already scaled the heights: last year he not only won the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year but graduated from Trinity Laban with a First. He has also appeared at Ronnie Scott’s, The Barbican, Love Supreme, and at festivals in Europe and America as well as playing with the SEED ensemble and various other London bands. The only question is: has he peaked too soon?