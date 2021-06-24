Cancel
Cumberland, MD

Estate No. 38164 NOTICE OF A...

 5 days ago

Notice is given that Patricia Y. Cordry, 11001 Town Creek Road SE, Oldtown, MD 21555, Janet M. Raines, 16601 Miller Raines Lane NE, Cumberland, MD 21502 and Robert W. Shriver, 11000 Town Creek Road SE, Oldtown, MD 21555 were on June 08,, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of William Edgar Shriver, who died on May 5, 2021 with a will. Further information can be obtained by reviewing the estate file in the office of the Register of Wills or by contacting the personal representative or the attorney. All persons having any objection to the appointment (or to the probate of the decedent’s will) shall file their objections with the Register of Wills on or before the 08th day of December,, 2021 .Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim to the undersigned personal representative or file it with the Register of Wills with a copy to the undersigned on or before the earlier of the following dates: (1) Six months from the date of the decedent’s death, except if the decedent died before October 1, 1992, nine months from the date of the decedent’s death; or (2) Two months after the personal representative mails or otherwise delivers to the creditor a copy of this published notice or other written notice, notifying the creditor that the claim will be barred unless the creditor presents the claims within two months from the mailing or other delivery of the notice. A claim not presented or filed on or before that date, or any extension provided by law, is unenforceable thereafter. Claim forms may be obtained from the Register of Wills.

