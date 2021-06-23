Ora Lee Daniels

Ora L Daniels, 60 of Benton Harbor passed away June 12, 2021 at home. Ora was born August 30, 1960 to the union of Gus & Viola Daniels. After graduating from high school Ora became a homemaker. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Progressive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. James O Childs. The simplest things made her happy, shopping, going out to eat, listening to music, or just hanging out with family. Ora also enjoyed lifetime movies and loved the game show Family Feud.