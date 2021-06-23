Roger Kenneth Kempton, 86, of Niles, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Roger was born on June 28, 1934, to the late Kenneth “Ted” and Opal (Case) Kempton, on the family farm in Keeler, Michigan. After graduating from Cassopolis High School in 1953, Roger went on to enlist in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. Roger was a proud veteran. On April 26, 1980, Roger wed Mary Ellen and together they raised their six children.