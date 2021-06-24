People on the Move
“Whit” Mulford is an Executive Director and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Charlotte. In this role, Whit works closely with wealthy individuals, business owners, C-suite executives, attorneys, members of the medical community and other successful professionals. He delivers experienced guidance to help families grow and preserve their wealth, and leave legacies for the next generation. Whit has 20 years of financial services experience working with wealth management and investment advisory.www.bizjournals.com