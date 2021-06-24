People on the Move

Join McKonly & Asbury on July 29th at 2 p.m. for its 2021 State and Local Tax Update webinar! Mark Heath, Partner and Director of Tax Services along with Lindsey Waltemyer, Manager and SALT Leader will be discussing the state tax implications of recent federal tax changes, including those changes related to COVID-19. Other topics to be covered include a discussion of states imposing new pass-through entity taxes; the various tax consequences of having employees working from home in other states; as well as voluntary disclosure agreements and when they can be beneficial to taxpayers. The webinar will round out with some state tax updates from the past year and will look at state comparisons and the trends in state taxation going forward.