People on the Move

Cover picture for the article“Whit” Mulford is an Executive Director and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Charlotte. In this role, Whit works closely with wealthy individuals, business owners, C-suite executives, attorneys, members of the medical community and other successful professionals. He delivers experienced guidance to help families grow and preserve their wealth, and leave legacies for the next generation. Whit has 20 years of financial services experience working with wealth management and investment advisory.

News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Small bank takes stake in robo advisor to reach the mass affluent

Digital wealth management has traditionally been the purview of high-tech startups and financial industry heavyweights like Merrill Lynch or JPMorgan Chase. Smaller institutions, by contrast, have favored a model that relies on personal relationships between clients and financial advisors. Now, the $7.7 billion-asset Amerant Bancorp in Coral Gables, Florida, is...
Small BusinessArkansas Business

Women Entrepreneurs: Cash Is King

An estimated 200,000 businesses in the U.S. closed permanently in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic downturn. Those closures, according to a recent study by the Federal Reserve, were in addition to the 600,000 businesses that routinely fail in “good” years. Each struggling organization can...
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Want to be a fiduciary financial planner?

What does it mean to be a fiduciary in the financial planning profession? This is a complex question with no uniform answer. To me, being a fiduciary implies a holistic-style planning approach. You look across clients’ situations, goals, needs, assets and cash flows to create a framework and provide recommendations that are in their best interests.
StocksUS News and World Report

5 Biggest Stock Brokerage Firms This Year

More isn't always better. When it comes to money, though, it certainly isn't worse. Following that logic, investors looking for a brokerage firm to invest with may do well to choose from one of the largest brokers in the nation. Larger firms have more resources and can often provide more comprehensive and lower-cost solutions for investors.
MarketsUS News and World Report

Advisors, Think Beyond Bonds in a 60/40 Portfolio

Several years ago, concerns about so-called 60/40 portfolios began to grow in professional investment circles. It has since become clear that financial advisors should look beyond bonds to hedge stocks and boost client portfolios. The 60/40 strategy involves investing a portfolio 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds. From that...
Economytechtalent.ca

Finance Administrator

Successfully operating for over 15 years, we are a market leader in enabling Enterprise DevOps. iTMethods Managed DevOps SaaS Platform securely enables global enterprises to integrate, migrate, and modernize their complex, multi-cloud, and multi-vendor DevOps environments. The result is our worldwide clients can build better software, faster and more securely, to enhance their pace of innovation.
StocksValueWalk

Munger On Deserved Trust; The Hottest IPO Market

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the IPO market has never been hotter than it is right now; David Brooks on how to build trust; Charlie Munger on ‘a seamless web of deserved trust’. The IPO Market Is Hotter Than Ever Before. 1) I knew the market for initial public...
EconomyAtmore Advance

United Bank ranked 14th by American Banker publication list

United Bancorporation of Alabama, the parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, was ranked 14th the country, according to the American Banker publication’s annual list of the top 200 publicly held banks with assets of less than $2 billion. The survey reviewed more than 500 banks across the...
SoftwareAccountingWEB

Updates to Payments and Payroll for QuickBooks

New offerings from Intuit QuickBooks this month include invoicing enhancements for QuickBooks Payments and updates to QuickBooks Payroll. This article covers the highlights of these changes users will see in the respective platforms. QuickBooks Payments and Invoicing Enhancements. To help improve overall cash flow and the speed of payment through...
MarketsInvestmentNews

Potential in PEPs helps Smart secure $228 million in new funding

It’s unclear how much business PEPs have attracted in the first seven months they’ve been in existence, but some plan providers are banking on more demand on the 403(b) side, which could become eligible for the plan structure if Congress passes legislation. Big investors are betting on growth in the...
Small Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

Banking on small and medium-sized businesses for the future

As the company navigates the global pandemic, entrepreneurship continues to be a beacon of hope for economic recovery and a significant contributor to employment in the country. Through initiatives such as the Covid-19 Term Loan Scheme, which was carried out in partnership with the South African government to facilitate much-needed...
Black Enterprise

Contrarian Investing: A Potential Money Maker Or Risk Taker For Black Investors

There are no assurances when it comes to investing. That is certainly true for contrarian investing. That investment style occurs when an investor intentionally goes against the crowd. For instance, an investor may buy stocks when most others sell and then will sell as others buy. Contrarian investing is largely about hunting for stocks that may have been oversold, or gambling against stocks that are overrated with steep valuations.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

How Will Institutional Investors Affect the Single-Family Housing Market?

A Chicago-area native and real estate investor, Phil’s career has spanned investment banking, commercial lending, and real estate, with extensive transaction experience from multiple sides of a deal. Working for a large national sponsor, Phil has been in charge of the underwriting, financial modeling, and valuation of over $6 billion...
Personal Financecentsai.com

What Is Tax-Loss Harvesting?

This strategy can work in two ways. First, investors use the strategy to offset capital gains taxes earned on their other investments. The offset amount is unlimited. But if your investment losses exceed your capital gains, you can apply up to $3,000 of your losses to lower your income taxes (on salary or hourly wage, etc.) a year. Whatever cash is left over can be used the following year.
lpl.com

Arise Private Wealth Launches with Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

“We believe that LPL provides the most proficient platform with no proprietary products. Its focus is keenly on innovation and operational support to help advisors succeed.” – Steve Carlsen. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – June 28, 2021 – LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Steven Carlsen, CSRIC®, and Sathya Chey...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

BBB hosting a webinar with IRS and US Small Business Administration

INDIANA – The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Small Business Administration to present a free webinar for small business owners in Indiana on Wednesday, July 7, at noon. The virtual program seeks to give business leaders the tools they need...
Politicscolumbiamontourchamber.com

2021 State and Local Tax Update Webinar

Join McKonly & Asbury on July 29th at 2 p.m. for its 2021 State and Local Tax Update webinar! Mark Heath, Partner and Director of Tax Services along with Lindsey Waltemyer, Manager and SALT Leader will be discussing the state tax implications of recent federal tax changes, including those changes related to COVID-19. Other topics to be covered include a discussion of states imposing new pass-through entity taxes; the various tax consequences of having employees working from home in other states; as well as voluntary disclosure agreements and when they can be beneficial to taxpayers. The webinar will round out with some state tax updates from the past year and will look at state comparisons and the trends in state taxation going forward.
Credits & Loansgranthshala.com

Using a personal loan for business expenses: What to consider

You can use a personal loan to finance virtually anything, such as a vacation, a new car or home improvement project. You can also use a personal loan to start a new business or pay for business expenses. In fact, an online personal loan can be a faster and more convenient option than applying for a business loan through a traditional bank or credit union.
Economyvmblog.com

Acorio: Financial Services and Healthcare Lead in Digital Transformation Initiatives

Digital transformation efforts are increasing in every industry, but none more so than financial services and healthcare, according to findings in a new report by Acorio, an NTT DATA company and the largest pure-play ServiceNow Consultancy. The third annual Insight & Vision Report captures findings of nearly 500 professionals on digital transformation trends and ServiceNow adoption in their respective companies.