Vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber list countries should be able to swerve quarantine from “late July”, an industry expert has claimed.Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultants The PC Agency, said that he expects 28 June to be the date of a “milestone review” in which ministers agree that those who’ve received both jabs can forgo the current 10-day self-isolation requirement.He predicted that the changes would then come into effect from late July, writing “At last!” on social media.“This will finally follow US and EU,” he tweeted.Currently, vaccination status has no bearing on the rules for inbound...