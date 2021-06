Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian says he's delighted helping Caoimhin Kelleher to continue to improve. The pair are pushing eachother as the prime cover for No1 Alisson. Adrian told liverpoolfc.com: "As I always say, the competition makes us better – not just in the goalkeeper position, in life – when you have healthy competition to give your best. Then, at the end of the day, it's the manager's decision who is playing or not. Ali is a super, top goalkeeper, one of the best in the world. He is showing [that] every game he is playing. Not just scoring goals! Making some saves – good saves – and giving points to the team. Being together and helping each other is the most important thing in the goalkeeper mentality.