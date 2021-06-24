Blueair’s New Air Purifier Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
Designed to help quell everything from allergies to dust particles and keep bad air at bay, this Scandi-style air purifier is as stylish as it is effective. Air pollution has never been more topical than it is right now. With the long hot summer fast approaching we'll be spending even more time indoors, so it's vital we ensure the air we breathe is both fresh and clean. As such, air purifiers are becoming more common in everyday living spaces, meaning it makes sense that companies start incorporating style into their designs, as well as substance.