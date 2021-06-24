Here’s How To Get Dolce & Gabbana’s SS21 Italian Inspired Beauty Look

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tonight inside the iconic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Maria Grazia Chiuri helped the world get into the spirit of the forthcoming Olympic Games and unveiled Dior's Cruise 2022 collection. Drawing from its ancient surroundings, the collection reimagined traditional Grecian dress through a decidedly modern, sportif lens. “Sport is movement, sport is freedom," Chiuri told Vogue ahead of the show. Echoing the mash-up of classic and modern seen between the diaphanous, draped white dresses and boldly printed activewear sets and sneakers was the show's embellished beauty look, which hinged on pearls—and lots of them.