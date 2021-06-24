Here’s How To Get Dolce & Gabbana’s SS21 Italian Inspired Beauty Look

When the temperature soars, your hair is usually the last thing you want to think about. I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve planned out the perfect summer outfit from head to toe only to get so hot and bothered that there was simply no other option but to throw my hair up into a messy bun and call it a day. And don’t even get me started on humidity. It's the nemesis of chic summer hairstyles and can ruin the sleekest of looks in minutes, especially for those of us with textured hair.