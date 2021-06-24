Jewellery Designer Leïla Buecher On The Leap Of Faith That Changed Her Life

I’ve long been inspired by Whittney Parkinson – both personally and professionally. Not only does she have the most beautiful eye, but her approach to her business is equally incredible. Her whole M.O. feels very much in line with where I’m at personally and professionally insofar as she works on a very part time basis so that she can be home with her daughter, yet still manages to churn out the most incredible results… She’s a solopreneur who has no interest in scaling her business (hello!), and is incredibly selective with the projects she takes on. The whole “fewer better things” mantra is one that I’ve been standing firmly behind for a while now, and I love seeing it reflected in her design work. Take a peek at this beautiful luxury residence for example. It’s inspiration galore, steeped in the most glorious attention to detail, and I’m here for it.