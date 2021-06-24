Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Jewellery Designer Leïla Buecher On The Leap Of Faith That Changed Her Life

MOJEH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a strong social following and delicate designs to make the heart melt, French-Arabic jewellery designer Leïla Buecher is the name that needs to be on your radar. Independent contemporary jewellery designers represent the best of Middle Eastern design, with artisans who are passionate, free-spirited and innovative to boot. The latest name in the circle to watch is French-Arabic jewellery designer Leïla Buecher, who has garnered a loyal following for her exquisite earrings, rings and necklaces since launching her eponymous brand in 2016, all of which is crafted from recycled gold and certified diamonds.

mojeh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewellery#Design#Middle Eastern#French#Michelin#Oriental#Lebanese#Leilabuecher Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicVirgin.com

The album that changed my life

48 years ago, Virgin Records released the album that transformed my life and kickstarted the Virgin brand. That album was Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells: A hauntingly beautiful album that still moves me to this day. After setting up our first Virgin record shop in London, we had scraped together some...
Designers & Collectionsceoworld.biz

DEPHINI® Fine Jewellery: Timeless Designs and the Epitome of Sheer Luxury

Fine jewellery goes a long way in adding a luxurious impulse to your look. Wearing fine jewellery never goes out of fashion, and the right pieces can add a compliment to your outfit. These subtle, intricate, and shiny pieces of gem can win you compliments all evening. Provided that you choose the right jewellery pieces. Indeed, you cannot plainly pick up and match any piece with your outfit. Rules of style, theme, colour coordination, and of course, the occasion itself make up the choice.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Forest For Change At London Design Biennale 2021- A Breath Of Life In The City

The 2021 London Design Biennale has the idea of “can we design a better world” right at its heart. Set in the forecourt of London’s Somerset House, I was particularly drawn towards the Global Goals Pavilion with its Forest for Change. 400 swaying trees in such an historic place are in fact exhilarating. The planting and spacing is done in such a naturalistic way that it feels just like being in a magical, faraway forest.
Home & GardenMOJEH

A Day In The Life Of… Interior Designer Miri Najarian Khayat

Have you ever wondered what some of your favourite female figures get up to each day? MOJEH’s A Day In The Life series follows some of the region’s most influential female movers and shakers, from business owners and entrepreneurs to fashion designers and art gallery owners. This week, interior architect and designer Miri Najarian Khayat walks us through a day in her life, where a “typical” day is anything but.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Designer Kika Vargas On Her Empowering SS21 Collection

Kika Vargas’ spring/summer 2021 collection carries an empowering message of courage and confidence. With a new season comes a whole new wave of enchanting new collections, and for those looking for eclectic wardrobe additions, look no further than Kika Vargas. Inspired by her childhood memories of watching her mother get all dressed up, the Bogotá-born designer, who attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Istituto Marangoni in Milan, launched her eponymous label back in 2010 following a stint at Missoni. Today, she credits the two years she spent working with the brand for igniting her love of bold hues. “Colour, for me, is empowerment,” she tells MOJEH. “It signifies courage and self-confidence, and these are all attributes of the Kika Vargas woman.”
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

Tour an art deco French palace with Loewe fragrance

‘History as basis, as starting point. History as inspiration,’ is the brand comment from Loewe when asked about the connection between its fragrances and Villa Magnán in Biarritz, south-west France, where the Loewe fragrance collection has been photographed. The brand’s focus on history is no surprise. A 175-year-old Spanish leather...
Apparelthe-saleroom.com

Fine Jewellery

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 47. A fine Victorian coral and diamond boss brooch. A fine Victorian coral and...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

From Felix Howard in a Buffalo stance to Prince Charles in Norton & Sons pants, a broad pantheon of British masculine archetypes jostled for space on Mark Weston’s Dunhill mood board for spring. Entitled “Identities,” the collection comprised a studious consideration and remix of many Brit clothing characteristics and was thus in keeping with Dunhill’s own London soul.
Designers & Collectionsfooyoh.com

Why Italian fashion is so iconic and how to buy it for yourself!

Stefano Gabbana once said that "Italians know that what matters is style, not fashion. Italian style does not have social or age boundaries." Gabbana indicated that Italian clothing design and manufacture transcends trends and fads, thus always remaining in style due to the innovative approach of Italian designers. This has led to Italian fashion brands being some of the most sought-after in the world. So, how do you get your hands on them?
Yogaprestigeonline.com

International Day of Yoga: ChauKei Ngai on How the Practice Changed Her Life

International Day of Yoga: ChauKei Ngai on How the Practice Changed Her Life. This International Day of Yoga, we talk to Hong Kong yogi ChauKei Ngai about her journey finding health through yoga. Ngai, founder of YogaUP, wasn’t always healthy — in fact, born premature with breathing problems, she was...
Workoutswbch.com

Former TV producer opens up about how yoga changed her life

(NEW YORK) -- Yoga is an ancient mental, physical and spiritual practice that can be done anywhere by anyone. Today, it's globally recognized and beloved by many, including devoted yoga practitioner, entrepreneur and business mentor Melissa Ruiz. Ruiz traded her former life as a busy television producer to for a...
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

Craig Green Reimagines Valentino Garavani’s Rockstud

Valentino Garavani’s “Rockstud” accessory line introduced dimension and architectural design to products from high heels and sneakers to wallets and chains. Garavani has recruited the help of London-based designer Craig Green to release the latest addition to the Rockstud lineup—the Rockstud X sneaker—and to celebrate the tenth anniversary of series. The shoes are available in black, light ivory, army green, or dark grey, and they firmly represent everything Rockstud. The new shoes were debuted on June 12.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Grazia X CSM: Nine LGBTQ+ Creatives Share Their Memories Of Pride

To champion the next generation of writers and image-makers, Grazia launched a competition with the fashion journalism students at Central Saint Martins, asking them to pitch ideas for our fashion pages and present them to judges including designer Bianca Saunders, writer, podcaster and CSM alumnus Trey Gaskin, stylist Bay Garnett and the British Fashion Council’s ambassador for emerging talent, Sarah Mower. The winning trio - Lucy Vipond, Poppy Jasmine Hawkes and Susannah Lethbridge – decided to use their platform to spotlight Pride. Because with many rainbow parades on hold for a second year, they wanted to celebrate the ingenuity and style of the LGBTQ+ community.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
Designjacquelynclark.com

This Designer Is Changing The Way I Do Business

I’ve long been inspired by Whittney Parkinson – both personally and professionally. Not only does she have the most beautiful eye, but her approach to her business is equally incredible. Her whole M.O. feels very much in line with where I’m at personally and professionally insofar as she works on a very part time basis so that she can be home with her daughter, yet still manages to churn out the most incredible results… She’s a solopreneur who has no interest in scaling her business (hello!), and is incredibly selective with the projects she takes on. The whole “fewer better things” mantra is one that I’ve been standing firmly behind for a while now, and I love seeing it reflected in her design work. Take a peek at this beautiful luxury residence for example. It’s inspiration galore, steeped in the most glorious attention to detail, and I’m here for it.