Jewellery Designer Leïla Buecher On The Leap Of Faith That Changed Her Life
With a strong social following and delicate designs to make the heart melt, French-Arabic jewellery designer Leïla Buecher is the name that needs to be on your radar. Independent contemporary jewellery designers represent the best of Middle Eastern design, with artisans who are passionate, free-spirited and innovative to boot. The latest name in the circle to watch is French-Arabic jewellery designer Leïla Buecher, who has garnered a loyal following for her exquisite earrings, rings and necklaces since launching her eponymous brand in 2016, all of which is crafted from recycled gold and certified diamonds.mojeh.com