Could Terra Nil Be The Solution For Life On Mars?

Life on a different planet other than Earth has not just been an illusion for mankind but a goal for decades. NASA's Mars Investigation Program ‘Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission’ has been doing a long-term robotic exploration on Mars. The goal of this exploration is concerning the possibility of life on Mars. Not to mention China's remote-controlled rover which has traveled down to Mars's surface not so long ago. Not the only USA and China, but any country that has a foothold on the space arena program are trying to get a grip on the exploration of Mars or researching on possibility of expanding human colonization on Mars. But given Mars’s atmospheric hurdles, is it optimistic to finance trillions of dollars on such an illusionistic idea? Perhaps time will tell that!