Industry News: Alex Trebek, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Seinfeld + More!

As the search for the permanent host for Jeopardy! marches onward, LeVar Burton continues to be open about his desire to land that role. Well, more accurately he’s being asked about it and he’s just answering the questions but, yeah, he wants it. The latest instance of this subject being brought up came in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. Burton’s response followed the interviewer opening the sit-down by asking him, “Last fall, you tweeted that you feel as if you’ve been preparing your whole life for the Jeopardy! job. In what way? And also, why do you want the gig so badly?”