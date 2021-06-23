Jennifer Aniston Never Slept With David Schwimmer; Will Not Be Looking For Love On Dating Apps
Jennifer Aniston confirmed Wednesday (June 23rd) that she never hooked up with David Schwimmer even though she would have liked to. The former Friends star told Howard Stern, “We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. The beauty of that was those whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”940wfaw.com