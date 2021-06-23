Celebrity Gossip: Cara Delevingne, Dove Cameron, Ariel Winter + More!

You may not know it, but Cara Delevingne has already thought about having a part of her body rebuilt. Here is which. It’s no secret, more and more, the stars are succumbing to the call of the scalpel and Kylie Jenner who shocked Internet users with these throwback photos where she appears unrecognizable is also the perfect example. Although very present and popularized, cosmetic surgery does not appeal to everyone and some celebrities have opted for the natural like Cara Delevingne. If the 28-year-old supermodel hasn’t changed her appearance, she has already thought about it. Eh yes, the latter had a big younger complex: her chest. Very frank on the subject, Cara confided in the microphone of the podcast Make It Reign.