Florida State

Florida building collapse updates: At least one dead; boy pulled from rubble alive

wjtn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MIAMI) -- At least one person is dead after a multi-story building partially collapsed in southern Florida's Miami-Dade County early Thursday morning, authorities said. The building, which appears to be residential, is located in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about 6 miles north of Miami Beach. A massive search and rescue operation was underway before dawn, as crews carefully checked the wreckage and remaining structure for survivors. Footage from the scene showed firefighters pulling a boy from the rubble alive and rescuing other people from balconies.

