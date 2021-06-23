Cancel
The Break Presents – Dro Kenji

By Robby Seabrook III
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If a positive opportunity arises, it's best to just take it and see where it leads. Just two years ago when he was 17, Dro Kenji did just that. At the time, the South Carolina native had never made a song, but he decided to give music a try because his friends were doing the same. The trumpet and piano were among the instruments he played before picking up the mic. One Audacity-crafted song later, and he was committed to rapping and singing. Style-wise, Dro tends to rap and harmonize about the ups and downs of love and dating, especially as he becomes more popular and successful in music. His hooks are potent. According to Dro, he makes music that comes "from the inside of my soul."

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

If there's one thing Coi Leray is going to do it's celebrate her wins. The 2021 XXL Freshman, who reps both North Jersey and Boston, has been mastering her melody-driven, kinetic rhymes over the last four years, which have been put on full display for the masses as a result of her dazzling personality. Her consistency has paid off with a Republic Records deal and a banner year. Peruse her Instagram, where you'll see her signature twerking and flexing fire ’fits, scroll through her Twitter to witness her unfiltered thoughts and watch her music videos to catch her in action. She's become the life of the party in 2021, all while her platinum-selling, smash hit "No More Parties" boasts quite the opposite. Coi brings all that good energy to life in her version of XXL's ABCs.
SPIN Sessions Presents: Hollis

Hollis is an incredibly conscious artist and wordsmith that uses her voice literally and metaphorically. In reality, her artistic identity barely even begins to scratch the surface of the entire inner workings going on behind the scenes. She’s dedicated to the ever-evolving journey that really defines itself as the human experience, expressing her perspective through her songwriting craft. Inspired by musical virtuosa, Lauryn Hill, Hollis projects all of life’s queries into her songs and aims to bring common ground to the people. Through her social activism, she’s been pushing the boundaries necessary to create civil discourse and more importantly, to create a conscious community that’ll build long lasting/impactful change. SPIN chatted it up with the eloquent singer-songwriter as she reflects on her purpose, coming to terms with her musical identity, what led her to creating a musical homage to an Asian-American hero, and more. Listen to “Grace Lee” here.
10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Reggae and Dnb All night across 2 floors in Tribeca manchester. Info: Covid Lockdown Movement. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a...
SPIN Sets Presents: Popeska

Popeska believes in the pursuit towards true individuality. Reveling in the wonders of simplicity, he aims to inspire others to overcome the misconception of deconstructing the self in order to fit in. As lustrous as music entertainment may be and how easy it is for artists to lose themselves in all the fame and fortune – authenticity is the name of his game. With pride and preservation of his true identity, Popeska does not shy away from laying bare all of his relatable human nature. His true ‘what you see is what you get’ approach invites others to be inspired in embracing their own journeys within their own standards. The fun-loving producer took a moment to chat with SPIN about his recent album, RAMBLINGS, letting go of perfectionism, becoming comfortable in your own skin, owning your artistry, and more. Stream his album here.
Pooh Shiesty continues to put on for Memphis. The 2021 XXL Freshman has quickly risen to stardom with his track, “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk, which currently has over 116 million Spotify streams and 161 million views on YouTube since the video's debut in January. Whether inside due to the pandemic quarantine earlier this year or outside as summer is in full swing now, the street banger gave rap fans a reason to turn up over the last six months. Still riding the success of the track and his Shiesty Season project, Pooh Shiesty brings the love back to his city, specifically Willett Avenue, in his version of XXL's ABCs.
As Variety’s recent cover star H.E.R. announced during Sunday night’s BET Awards, the artist’s Lights On Festival will return to California’s Bay Area in September. The lineup features Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, and more, along with a special H.E.R. & Friends performance with some unnamed special guests. The full lineup appears below.
DDG crowns himself the first rapper to cross over from the YouTube space into hip-hop and make it big. The 23-year-old artist has gone from successful vlogger to platinum-selling rhymer in the matter of a year. His 2020 track "Moonwalking in Calabasas" solidified his place in the game, proving he could make a lasting hit and follow that up with consistent releases. Listen to DDG's Die 4 Respect joint project with OG Parker, and "Impatient" featuring Coi Leray to hear solid bars and sharp production. At this point, the 2021 XXL Freshman 10th spot winner's self-assurance permeates each record, video and social post he makes. That confidence comes into play as DDG moves through his version of XXL's ABCs.
Long before it was the norm for artists to become internet superstars right from their bedrooms, Travis Mills launched his career at home. He introduced himself to the world as T. Mills, a teen engrossed in Pop Punk culture who also had an affinity for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony classics (a group that eventually received placement in Mills's collection of tattoos) and Tupac Shakur staples. By 20, he'd befriended one of his idols, Blink-182 icon Travis Barker, and soon, he was touring the world, performing his fusion of Pop Punk and Rap for global audiences.
Lil Yachty shows off his sensitive side in a new single, “Love Music,” released on Tuesday via Quality Control and Motown. Following his rapid-fire Michigan Boy Boat mixtape, “Love Music” is much mellower and sees the rapper expressing his gratitude over a long-term romance, from high school dances to marriage: “You were my wife, baby, you were my wife/Baby, you run my life/I don’t know where we will stand if we do not dance/You are my type, baby, you are my type.”
Before Toosii was making hit songs and receiving a RIAA gold certification for his single “Love Cycle,” the Syracuse, N.Y.-born, Raleigh, N.C.-living rapper was making moves on a different field, one with yard markers and green turf. He took that sport of football seriously and also does the same when it comes to his music. Along with his career, Toosii puts weight on financial literacy and longevity, too, but he also likes to enjoy himself, like the time he went to the "best party of his life" thrown by Future. Though his demeanor is calm, Toosii’s perspective on life is insightful, which he gives a closer look at in his version of XXL’s ABCs.
I have been in radio for well over thirty years now, and while I love what I do, I have to admit it feels good to be shown appreciation, whether it's from a commercial I did and the client says they've seen results from it or if someone calls me about something I posted on social media and how it affected their day. However, in all of my years in radio, a plaque on the wall is something I have never received.
Among the new generation of rising artists from the West Coast is 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst, a hip-hop superhero coming in to save the day with his revered sing-song rap style. His 2020 EP, No Love Lost, and its accompanying deluxe edition have earned the South Central, Los Angeles native much respect as a newcomer in the game. The 25-year-old artist, who raps, sings and produces, already proudly proclaimed that he's willing to carry the torch for L.A. to uphold the city's legacy like Nipsey Hussle did. Now, Blxst, with a proverbial cape at his back, is soaring into the game, knocking out any obstacle in his path. He brings that same vibe to his version of XXL's ABCs.
The streets of Detroit are burning fiercely right now with the amount of talent trekking through them. And one of the hottest acts to hail from the Motor City goes by the name of 42 Dugg. It's been an elevating three years for Dugg, now a 2021 XXL Freshman. Rewinding...
After months of waiting for summer's arrival, consistent warmth is here and the releases for the month of July are sure to keep the temperature rising. In June, there were efforts from Atlanta's well-known rap trio Migos, who delivered their highly anticipated Culture III album and were neck and neck for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with former 2020 XXL Freshman Polo G, who dropped his third LP, Hall of Fame, the same day on June 11. A project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk called The Voice of the Heroes arrived earlier this month as well.
Gift of Gab from the rap duo Blackalicious has died at age 50. According to an Instagram post shared on Gab's page on Friday (June 25), the quick-witted Sacramento, Calif. rapper, born Timothy J. Parker, passed away last week. "My Brother," the message from Chief Xcel, DJ and one-half of...
If you’re a fan of Morray, you know that his musical style boomerangs between singing and rapping. In one chunk of a song, he drives home his bars about the trenches with a jittery flow. And in another, he flexes his vibrato with the soul of an entire church choir. When it comes to his top five favorite rappers of all time, the 2021 XXL Freshman's ability to entangle the two makes sense.
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.