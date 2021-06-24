Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mary J. Blige Stuns in Silver as She Reflects on Her 'Emotional Journey' at 'My Life' Doc Premiere (Exclusive)

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary J. Blige is taking fans on an "emotional journey" with her new documentary, My Life. The songstress is opening up about the film, the album that inspired it, and its impact on her own journey. Blige spoke with ET on the carpet at the premiere of her doc at...

www.ktvb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Yonkers#New York City#Silver As She Reflects#Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Enter To Win Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ Documentary Passes!

Mary J. Blige is the Queen of Hip Hop Soul for a reason. From a rough upbringing in New York to her breakthrough debut album, Blige has connected with fans for a generation. Perhaps no album meant more to ’90s R&B than My Life, her sophomore effort where she opened up about painful moments of abuse, depression, addiction and more.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Did Conway Try To Shoot His Shot With Mary J. Blige?

Mary J. Blige has been officially divorced from her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, for over two years now, so it makes perfect sense that she'd be ready to jump back into the dating market again. Well, it now looks like Griselda homie Conway The Machine might be looking to be the next leading man in her life following some recent signs of flirtation on his end.
CelebritiesBillboard

Mary J. Blige Says Music 'Saved' Her in 'My Life' Biopic Trailer

Mary J. Blige talks about the redemptive power of music in the trailer for the upcoming documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life. The Amazon Prime Video feature directed by Oscar-winner Vanessa Roth (Freeheld) is an exploration of Blige's landmark 1994 sophomore album, which included her signature songs "You Bring Me Joy," "Be Happy," "I'm Goin' Down" and "Mary Jane (All Night Long)."
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ Review: Landmark R&b Album Gets a Documentary Spotlight

Mary J. Blige’s 1992 debut, “What’s the 411?,” was an instant smash that established the young Yonkers singer as a multiplatinum hitmaker, a fashion icon and the prototype for what an R&b star could look and sound like in the hip-hop era. But it wasn’t until her second album, 1994’s “My Life,” that the Blige most of us are familiar with — the heart-on-a-sleeve singer-songwriter unafraid to mine her own considerable trauma through music — truly began to take shape.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Mary J. Blige Remembers the Moment She Learned to Love Herself

Listening to Mary J. Blige feels like a therapy session. For nearly three decades, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has graciously set aside her crown to become every Black woman’s homegirl, providing comfort through her music—even when she couldn’t enjoy comfort herself. Blige officially stepped onto the scene with 1992’s...
Celebritiesinstantwatcher.com

Mary J. Blige’s My Life

This documentary follows Mary J Blige as she heads out on a special concert tour in 2019 to perform her seminal album, MY LIFE, for the first time ever on its 25-year anniversary. At the time of MY LIFE’s release, she was addicted to drugs and suffering through an abusive relationship. But she was able to channel her pain into an emotional masterpiece that is uniquely beloved and universally celebrated. Now, Mary J Blige is revisiting this music and reflecting on the woman she was then… and the woman she has become. On the 25th anniversary of her seminal album release, Mary J Blige is ready to open up about her past as a woman struggling with addiction, as a victim of abuse and how she channeled her pain to create one of the most influential albums of all time lifelong industry peers and fans. Unlike other music documentaries, Mary’s story goes beyond just celebrities and fame to reveal Mary as the woman who channeled her pain and used her voice to overcome abuse, addiction and insecurities. In a time when women are searching for the courage to speak up, Mary’s story and music inspires women of all backgrounds to find their voice and rise above.
Musicworldwrapfederation.com

Mary J. Blige Was Sent To Etiquette School Early In Her Career

Mary J. Blige was told to take etiquette classes to become a more polished performer at the beginning of her career. “They tried to change me earlier in my career. They did send me to etiquette school, and all types of stuff, but I just couldn’t feel it because I didn’t feel like myself,” the star told PageSix.
Moviesaudacy.com

Get passes to the Mary J. Blige MY LIFE Screening Event!

The People’s Station V-103 is always in the know! Amazon Studios is hooking up the first 25 people (along with 1 guest) access to the Official Mary J. Blige MY LIFE Screening Event on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:00PM hosted by V-103’s Kenny Burns of The Kenny Burns Show. Pre-Screening Reception begins at 6:30pm. Each winner will receive a pair of passes to include complimentary parking, photo op, pre-screening appetizers and drinks as well as dinner during screening via theater menu options. These passes are courtesy of Amazon Studios and is first come, first served, while supplies last. Once the list fills up, it is full and no more spaces will be added. This is not a contest.
Celebritiessoulbounce.com

Mary J. Blige Urges Us To Chase Life Not Waste Life On ‘Hourglass’

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has lived quite a life, evolving from an around-the-way girl to a legendary performer. Her legacy is now the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary, Mary J. Blige’s My Life. The film centers her career-defining sophomore album My Life. On the album's title track, then 23-year-old Mary was reflective as she sang, “If you looked in my life / And see what I've seen.” She takes that a step further on her new single “Hourglass,” which plays during the documentary's closing credits. This time Blige asks the listener to look at the months, days, hours, minutes and seconds of their own life.
MusicEssence

Mary J. Blige Reflects On Her Life's Turning Point: 'It Was Like, I Don't Want To Die But, I'm Tired Of Feeling Like This'

During the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Blige discussed how her new Amazon Prime documentary forced her to revisit her toughest moments. For the past three decades, Mary J. Blige has cemented her legacy as an artist by exuding vulnerability through her music. The multi platinum-selling Grammy-winner has had much success in her career, but it was not without both trials and tribulations. She reflected on those experiences and more during an interview about the newly released Amazon Prime documentary entitled, “Mary J. Blige’s My Life,” at the Entertainment All Access experience of the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Mary J. Blige recounts recording ‘My Life’ while she was ‘stuck in hell’

Great art can be born from deep struggle, and that point was delivered in CD cases around the world when Mary J. Blige’s album My Life dropped on Nov. 29, 1994. The deeply personal sophomore release from the hip-hop-influenced songstress that included the hit singles “Be Happy,” “I’m Goin’ Down” and “You Bring Me Joy” went triple platinum, earned a Grammy nomination and is now generally considered one of the greatest R&B albums ever released.
CelebritiesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Compact, Focused Mary J Blige’s My Life Documentary Explores the Trauma, Inspiration of Artist’s Most Personal Album

Less a life/career-spanning documentary biopic and more focusing on the work of art that set the stage for the career that followed, director Vanessa Roth’s Mary J Blige’s My Life narrows its scope on the life moments and musical choices that led to the creation of one of the great confessional albums of all time, 1994’s My Life by Mary J Blige, which we see the singer celebrate at a 25th anniversary event, during which she performs the album live in its entirety.