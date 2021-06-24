Mary J. Blige Stuns in Silver as She Reflects on Her 'Emotional Journey' at 'My Life' Doc Premiere (Exclusive)

This documentary follows Mary J Blige as she heads out on a special concert tour in 2019 to perform her seminal album, MY LIFE, for the first time ever on its 25-year anniversary. At the time of MY LIFE’s release, she was addicted to drugs and suffering through an abusive relationship. But she was able to channel her pain into an emotional masterpiece that is uniquely beloved and universally celebrated. Now, Mary J Blige is revisiting this music and reflecting on the woman she was then… and the woman she has become. On the 25th anniversary of her seminal album release, Mary J Blige is ready to open up about her past as a woman struggling with addiction, as a victim of abuse and how she channeled her pain to create one of the most influential albums of all time lifelong industry peers and fans. Unlike other music documentaries, Mary’s story goes beyond just celebrities and fame to reveal Mary as the woman who channeled her pain and used her voice to overcome abuse, addiction and insecurities. In a time when women are searching for the courage to speak up, Mary’s story and music inspires women of all backgrounds to find their voice and rise above.