Princeton, TX

Summer in-person events return

By Seth Dowdle
princetonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose looking to enjoy some summer fun will have ample opportunity this year. One of Princeton’s biggest annual events — July Spectacular — is only a few weeks away. Set for July 3 at J.M. Caldwell Community Park, the July Spectacular will feature a fireworks, live music, vendors and a play area for children. The event opens to the public at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. The concert will begin with Shelby Ballinger, a Princeton native, at 4:15 p.m. Headliner Wade Bowen is scheduled to perform from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

princetonherald.com
Princeton, TX
