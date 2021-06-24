Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

By ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer
cbs12.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge Wednesday that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved. Speaking in open court for the first time...

cbs12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lee
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Attorneys#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence on Sister Britney's Harrowing Conservatorship Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears is breaking her silence following her sister Britney Spears's June 23 conservatorship court hearing. In a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 30-year-old actress explained the reason she's never publicly discussed Britney's conservatorship, saying, "I feel like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Megyn Kelly Says Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'There for a Reason'

Megyn Kelly has suggested that Britney Spears' conservatorship exists for a "good reason" following the pop star's testimony in court on June 23. The former Fox News host discussed Spears' court appearance in Monday's episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, in which she questioned the singer's "mental state" and asked if she should remain under the court-appointed guardianship.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Musicnewpaper24.com

Michael Jackson’s demand devastated spouse Lisa Marie Presley | Music | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Michael Jackson’s demand devastated spouse Lisa Marie Presley | Music | Leisure. This weekend marked the anniversary of MJ’s tragic loss of life in 2009. A lot of his life was overshadowed by his tough childhood with father Joe Jackson after which all of the hypothesis and accusations surrounding his ultimate years. He solely had one severe relationship in his complete life and Lisa Marie has spoken of how they really beloved one another. But, inside months of their wedding ceremony, Michael began making some horrifying calls for of his younger spouse.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Brad Pitt’s lover Andra Day revealed the truth about the affair with him

At the end of May, reports appeared in the press about a possible relationship between the stars. Named Brad Pitt’s mistress, actress Andhra Day revealed the truth about a high-profile romance with a colleague. For the first time reports that Brad is again not free appeared at the end of May after the actors appeared at the Oscars.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Drake Bell Celebrates 35th Birthday At Disneyland After Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment — Photos

Keeping up appearances? Drake Bell appeared every inch a doting dude during a day at The Happiest Place on Earth — despite pleading guilty to child endangerment. The Drake & Josh alum — who was seemingly rocking a wedding band — celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, June 27, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with an unidentified woman and a baby.
Relationship Adviceoutsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Says Daughter’s Wedding Was ‘Crashed’ by Surprising Guests

What’s a wedding without a few wedding crashers? “Pioneer Woman” creator Ree Drummond revealed some surprising guests at her daughter Alex’s wedding. No, it wasn’t Vince Vaughn or Owen Wilson as funny as that would have been. Instead, the wedding crashers were Drummond’s own pets. Her basset hounds decided to get in on the wedding celebrations. And they walked quite a piece as well. Think “Homeward Bound” with more cake and bouquets. Okay, so maybe they didn’t trek across the country. But the hounds did walk a couple of miles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What Was Lucy Ricardo’s Maiden Name Before Marriage to Ricky?

Before Lucy Ricardo married her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky, the “I Love Lucy” character had a maiden name. What was it?. Well, according to a 2015 article in the Lompoc (Calif.) Record, before Lucy said “I do” and maybe even an “I dun’t” popped out of Ricky’s mouth, her name was purportedly Lucille Esmerelda McGillicuddy from West Jamestown, N.Y. Jamestown makes sense now as that actually was Ball’s hometown.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Stuart Damon Dead at 84

The soap world is mourning the loss of one of its legends as veteran actor Stuart Damon — best known as Alan Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL — has died at the age of 84. ABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio shared the sad news on Twitter and revealed that Damon had been struggling with renal failure.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Faizon Love Claims He Made Out With Gabrielle Union In A Club

Fans love it when celebrities share stories of their wild nights, and while Faizon Love didn't give up too much information on a party that got frisky, he did talk about locking lips with Gabrielle Union. The comedic actor was on Livestream with former NBA star Kwame Brown and the two men were just sharing a few laughs along with just as many stories when Love revealed his tale of partying with Union.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Madonna Demanded Private Elevator Camera At The Standard Hotel Be Turned Off To Avoid Beyoncé/Solange/Jay-Z Type Leak

Madonna was so paranoid about a potential embarrassing video leak that she had hotel security disable her private elevator camera for her pride performance last week. On Thursday, the pop star appeared at the Boom Boom Room inside The Standard, High Line hotel in New York City. Madonna killed her set and received rave reviews from the packed house.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon puts her endless legs on display in plunging LBD

Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in everything she wears – but her latest glamorous outfit is one of our favorites! The star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot showing her posing in a director's chair in a plunging LBD. The figure-hugging dress certainly made the most of Reese's...
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Guy Walks into a Bar

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a guy who walked into a bar and realized that he was alone. However, he soon started getting a barrage of compliments about his looks. One day, a man walks into a bar to enjoy a drink and catch the game. However, upon entering the bar, he realized he was the only one present. He is surprised but heads to the bar to get his drink.